EU foreign ministers discuss Ukraine, Gaza, Venezuela at Brussels meeting

(MENAFN) On Thursday, EU foreign ministers will gather in Brussels for an informal meeting to address several pressing international issues, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, as well as the disputed presidential election in Venezuela. The meeting, chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, was originally planned to be held in Budapest. However, it was relocated to Brussels in response to Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban's controversial meeting with Russian President Vladimir in early July.



The session will commence with a discussion on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, featuring Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. This dialogue marks two and a half years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and follows recent developments including a surprise Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk region earlier this month. The ministers will also engage in a working lunch with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, focusing on EU-Turkey relations and broader global issues of mutual interest.



The agenda will further cover efforts to broker a truce and secure a hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas, with Sigrid Kaag, who coordinates UN humanitarian efforts in Gaza, joining the discussion. The meeting will conclude with a review of the political crisis in Venezuela. The Venezuelan Supreme Court’s recent ruling to re-elect incumbent President Nicolás Maduro has been contested by several countries, including the United States, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Panama, Uruguay, and Costa Rica, which argue that opposition candidate Edmundo González was the legitimate winner of the July 28 election.



MENAFN29082024000045015682ID1108615189