(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials from the regional draft office in Volyn issued a stern warning, asserting that enlistment officers are now authorized to use lethal force in situations deemed necessary for self-defense. This declaration marks a significant escalation in the approach toward maintaining order at draft offices amid ongoing unrest and on military facilities.



The Volyn draft office's announcement came in the wake of a violent incident earlier that day in Lutsk. An enlistment office in the city was targeted by an unidentified attacker, who engaged in a shootout with the stationed there. The confrontation resulted in one soldier sustaining gunshot wounds, while the assailant managed to escape and remains at large.



In a statement, the head of the Volyn draft office made it clear that the use of lethal force is now considered a lawful response to any threat to the officers' lives. “All personnel of draft offices have been instructed that lethal force should be used if their lives are at risk,” the statement read. The draft office emphasized that the gravity of the situation has rendered any leniency or tolerance for disruption unacceptable, declaring that the enforcement of this policy is strictly in accordance with legal provisions.



The Lutsk incident has reportedly left the involved soldiers, many of whom are veterans with combat experience, deeply unsettled. They expressed their shock at being attacked so far from the front lines, particularly by someone they believe to be sympathetic to their cause.



The move to authorize lethal force comes amid growing tensions and fears of further violence targeting draft offices and military personnel. The Ukrainian government’s decision reflects heightened security concerns and a determination to assert control over the enlistment process during a period of intense conflict.



This development underscores the broader challenges faced by Ukraine as it navigates both internal and external pressures in its ongoing struggle. The use of lethal force by draft officers represents a notable shift in the government’s strategy to protect military infrastructure and personnel from increasingly hostile elements.

