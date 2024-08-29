Politics In Color's In-Depth Coverage Offers Unique Perspectives On The Historic 2024 DNC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Politics In Color's flagship show, Join The Conversation, spotlighted key voices at the 2024 National (DNC) as part of the historic event

- Steven Bacon, co-founder of In Color and CEO of BlaCon MediaATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trailblazing conducts over 50 interviews with leading politicians and civic leaders across streaming and digital assetsPolitics In Color's flagship show,“Join The Conversation”, spotlighted key voices at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) as part of the historic event.A pioneering news platform dedicated to covering issues vital to diverse communities across the United States, Politics In Color simultaneously streamed across entities from noon until night, providing a unique vantage point by interviewing top-tier newsmakers, politicians, and civic leaders. The coverage was accessible through domestic channels and global partners as the platform upholds its commitment to engage with diverse voices during this unprecedented presidential campaign.Building on its trailblazing global streaming coverage from the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, the Politics In Color set was strategically positioned on DNC media row.Award-winning journalists Dara Kennedy and Dr. Wilmer Leon hosted an impressive lineup of influential figures, delegates and young voters to "Join The Conversation” over the course of the four-day event including:- Bill Daley, Former White House Chief of Staff under President Barack Obama and Secretary of Commerce under President Bill Clinton- Social Justice Attorney Ben Crump- Congressman Byron Donalds, (R-FL)- Bill de Blasio, former New York City Mayor, (D-NY)- Becky Pringle, President, National Education Association (NEA)- Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair- Alexis McGill Johnson, President, CEO, Planned Parenthood- Julianne Malveaux, author, economist- Elie Mystal, Political commentator; columnist, The Nation- Harry Dunn, former Capitol Police officer, January 6th riots- Opal Lee, civil rights leader, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth”.The platform, viewable across digital and web, delivered more than 40 hours of content focused on deep insights and diverse perspectives to an infinite audience. Its conversations extended beyond the convention hall to encompass the broader political landscape and key ballot-box discussions.Key partnerships with Bitcentral , a worldwide leader in streamlined and cloud-based media solutions along with AZA Group Management and BlaCon Media , both specialists in broadcast engineering, played a pivotal role in Politics In Color's comprehensive coverage.Steven Bacon, co-founder of Politics In Color and CEO of BlaCon Media, shared his enthusiasm:“This has been an exceptional month for us, and we're just getting started. We're committed to bringing our audience unprecedented coverage in what will undoubtedly be a defining election in our nation's history.”At the RNC, Politics In Color's experienced in-house production team, provided by the AZA Group, configured and operated a mobile control room and utilized roaming ENGs to capture action between the designated Milwaukee compounds.The four-person on-air team comprised of hosts and journalists from pivotal voting markets, conducted interviews "LIVE From Media Row" with an array of high-profile figures, including former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor and former presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson (R-AR), conservative commentator Larry Elder, Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, (R-NY). Visit PoliticsInColor for a complete recap of the nominating conventions.About AZA Group:AZA Group offers installation, design, transmission and integration services in broadcast and IT industries. AZA provides the full spectrum of technology migration, changing the world one signal at a time. ( )About BlaCon Media:BlaCon media is a full service broadcast production company. From on-site to remote productions to operations and management, BlaCon helps you produce the worlds most witnessed events with ease. ( )For more information and partnership inquiries contact:Steven Bacon: ... | 770-498-9416Chris Mathew: ... | 404-369-8355

Neil Foote

Foote Communications

+1 214-448-3765

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.