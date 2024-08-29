Morae And Contractpodai Announce Partnership To Transform Legal Work With Generative AI Powered By Leah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Morae Global Corporation

Leah by ContractPodAi

Launches MorAI Contract Drafting, Review, Redlining, and Analysis Solution for Dramatic Improvement to Contract Workflows and Data Insights

- Robin Snasdell, Senior Managing Director, MoraeHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, and ContractPodAi, a leading and innovative provider of solutions for legal generative AI and contract lifecycle management, today announced a partnership designed to bolster Morae's GenAI solutions across corporate legal departments, compliance functions and law firms through the embedding of ContractPodAi's legal GenAI technology stack, Leah.MorAI Contract Drafting , recently announced by Morae, will be powered by Leah to significantly elevate contract processes for drafting, review, redlining, analysis and other related use cases. Clients will have a choice of just the technology or with delivery as a Managed Contract Solution to provide human-led quality assurance throughout the process.“The collaboration with ContractPodAi is poised to drive significant advancements in the way our legal solutions and services are executed, enhancing efficiency, productivity, accuracy, and innovation for our clients on a global scale,” shared Robin Snasdell, Senior Managing Director at Morae.“Our alliance with ContractPodAi demonstrates our deep understanding of the vital role that GenAI technology plays in our client's current and future legal work, reaffirming our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological innovation in the legal sector.”Snasdell added,“We pride ourselves on being an action oriented, technology enabled, legal solution provider and the capabilities of Leah will help us drive even more value to our clients.”The partnership with ContractPodAi adds Leah as a pivotal asset within Morae's market leading solutions platform. This well positions ContractPodAi and Morae to jointly enable smarter strategic investments and planning for clients looking to transform their delivery of legal services.“We're excited to partner with Morae and look forward to working together to further revolutionize the landscape of legal technology, setting new standards for excellence and innovation,” said Atena Reyhani, Chief Product Officer at ContractPodAi.“The rapid growth of Leah signifies our commitment to helping our customers, and partners, re-imagine the way legal services are delivered.”To learn more about MorAI Contract Drafting, powered by Leah, see our solution page and recent announcement of the MorAI family of solutions .About Morae Global CorporationMorae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. Learn more about Morae, our approach and solutions at moraeglobal and follow us on LinkedIn.About ContractPodAiRecognized as a Visionary by Gartner in 2021, 2022, and 2023, ContractPodAi is lawyer-led and AI-powered. The company revolutionizes the way legal teams, law firms, and individuals author, analyze and manage documents on an unprecedented scale.Leah delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation to accelerate growth and ensure measurable ROI for any legal scenario. Going beyond mere task automation, Leah redefines legal processes, empowering strategic thinking and offering real-time, precedence-based analysis. This is more than legal tech; it's Legal ReimaginedTM. Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® empowers teams across the world - in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.Follow ContractPodAi on X (Formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn to stay in the loop on the latest news.

