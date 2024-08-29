Paralympic Committee says Frances declining issuing visa to Russian athletes

(MENAFN) In a development that has stirred controversy, France has declined to issue visas to two Russian slated to compete in the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games, according to a report by the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) released on Wednesday. This decision, the RPC asserts, represents a troubling instance of the increasing politicization of sports.



The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) had earlier announced that 88 Russian athletes would participate in the Games, which are set to run from August 28 to September 8, under a neutral flag. Despite this arrangement, the French government's refusal to grant visas to the two Russian athletes has sparked significant criticism.



The RPC's press release condemned the decision as "unacceptable," emphasizing the irony of such a stance from a country hosting a major international sporting event. The committee expressed particular dismay that this action affects athletes with disabilities, who are already facing significant challenges in their pursuit of sporting excellence.



According to the RPC, all Russian athletes have been thoroughly vetted for neutrality and have met all necessary qualifications for participation in the Paralympics. The RPC questioned the rationale behind hosting the Games in a location where logistical and visa issues prevent some athletes from competing, suggesting that the responsibility lies with the event organizers to ensure that all qualified participants have the opportunity to compete.



This incident underscores ongoing tensions and challenges in the global sports community, where political and administrative issues increasingly intersect with athletic competitions.

