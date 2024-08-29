Media reports France releasing Durov detention warrants in spring

(MENAFN) New revelations have surfaced indicating that France issued arrest warrants for Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and his brother Nikolay, the co-founder of the messaging app, as early as March—several months prior to the timeline previously reported. Politico disclosed on Wednesday that these warrants were issued on March 25, following Telegram’s failure to respond to a judicial request from French investigators.



The arrest of Pavel Durov on Saturday came as a surprise, with French President Emmanuel maintaining that the arrest was not motivated. Durov, who holds citizenship from multiple countries including France, the United Arab Emirates, and St. Kitts and Nevis, faces allegations of complicity in serious crimes supposedly facilitated through Telegram and accusations of failing to cooperate with French authorities in related investigations.



The leaked French documents revealed to Politico show that Telegram had not responded to the initial judicial request which sought to uncover the identity of a specific user. The documents criticized Telegram for its “almost non-existent cooperation” with French authorities in various cases. This new information contradicts earlier claims by French officials, who had previously stated that the investigation into Telegram began in July.



The arrest warrants were issued by the cybercrime branch of the Paris prosecutor’s office as part of an ongoing investigation into a child pornography case. However, authorities have not alleged that either Durov or his brother were directly involved in the criminal activities under investigation.



As of Wednesday, French authorities face a deadline to either formally charge Durov with a crime or release him from custody. The outcome of this decision remains to be seen.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615011