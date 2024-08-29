Zelensky makes allegation regarding Kiev using American-manufactured fighter jet for first time

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that the Ukrainian Air Force utilized United States-made F-16 fighter jets for the first time in a significant operation against Russian missiles on Monday. This marks a notable milestone in the conflict, as Ukraine continues to receive military support from Western allies. Despite this advancement, Zelensky has expressed that the number of aircraft provided thus far is inadequate to meet the country's needs.



Last year, a coalition of countries, including the United States, France, Bulgaria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Sweden, pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. This ‘F-16 coalition’ was formed to coordinate the delivery of these advanced aircraft and to facilitate pilot training. Estimates suggest that Ukraine will eventually receive around 85 F-16s, although the delivery is expected to be staggered over several years.



During a press conference on Tuesday, Zelensky commended the performance of the newly acquired F-16s, stating, “The F-16 [had] a good result… As part of this enormous [Russian] missile attack [on Monday] we shot down some of the rockets with the help of F-16s.” He acknowledged the support from Western nations but urged for additional aircraft and more comprehensive training programs for Ukrainian pilots.



The announcement comes in the wake of what Kiev officials have described as one of the largest coordinated strikes by Russia since the onset of the conflict in February 2022. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the use of long-range air and sea-based weapons, including drones, in this extensive assault. The targets reportedly included key energy facilities and airfields critical to Ukraine’s defense, with the Russian military claiming that all designated targets were successfully hit.

