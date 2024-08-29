OHCHR calls for exhaustive, independent inquiry into unlawful killings within Palestinian territories

(MENAFN) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has called for an exhaustive and independent inquiry into unlawful killings within the Palestinian territories, emphasizing the critical need to hold accountable those responsible for such actions. This call for investigation follows a recent major military operation by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, which has significantly worsened the already dire conditions in the region.



The OHCHR has denounced the recent Israeli military operations in Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarm, which resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians, including two children. This increase in fatalities has raised the total number of Palestinian martyrs in the occupied West Bank since October 7 to 637. This figure represents the highest death toll recorded in eight months, marking the most severe escalation documented by the United Nations in two decades of monitoring the conflict.



The UN human rights office has highlighted the severe plight of Palestinians, who face widespread issues such as arbitrary detention, torture, violence from settlers, and stringent restrictions on their movement and freedom of expression. The OHCHR also reported extensive destruction and confiscation of homes and properties, leading to the forced displacement of many Palestinians. The use of airstrikes and other military tactics by Israeli forces has been specifically criticized for breaching established human rights norms and standards governing law enforcement operations.



The OHCHR’s statement underscores the urgent necessity for accountability and the safeguarding of human rights amidst the rising violence and systemic abuses occurring in the occupied Palestinian territories.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108614919