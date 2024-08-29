Kursk Operation Is Part Of Ukraine's Self-Defense - Head Of Latvia's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's self-defense, according to the provisions of the UN, includes the right of Kyiv to target military facilities on the territory of Russia, therefore the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region is an element of self-defense.

Latvian Foreign Baiba Braže said this at the informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers on Thursday in Brussels, as Ukrinform correspondent reports.

She noted that Article 51 of the UN Charter gives Ukraine the right to strike military facilities on the territory of Russia. And to this day, Ukrainians, in contrast to what the Russians did on the Ukrainian territory, were very careful to avoid casualties among the civilian population in the Russian Federation.

"Therefore, this counteroffensive (in the Kursk region - ed.), in our opinion, is also a right (of Ukraine - ed.) to self-defense," Baiba Braže emphasized.

When asked about the EU training missions for the Ukrainian military, the head of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the European Union carried out and continues to implement training missions for the Ukrainian military. She added that there are currently no discussions in the EU about new EU training missions for Ukraine.

"But if they start, we will support them (missions - ed.)," Braže stressed.

to

As reported earlier, on August 29, an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council began in Brussels, the main issue of which is the continuation of the EU military support for Ukraine. Tomorrow, this issue will be considered during an informal meeting of the EU defense ministers, which will also be held in Brussels.