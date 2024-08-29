Kerala Weather Update: Orange Alert For 3 Districts, Yellow Alert For 8 Districts Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: According to the updated rainfall alert for the state, an orange alert has been issued for three districts today (Aug 29). The districts under the orange alert are Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod. Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared for eight districts today. Tomorrow (Aug 30), the orange alert will extend to four districts: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. In total, 11 districts will have rainfall alerts today and tomorrow.

On August 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala due to a low-pressure system moving to the Arabian Sea. The system is expected to intensify into a depression by August 29 and reach the Kerala coast by August 30.

According to the IMD, isolated areas of Kerala can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 30, while the state can expect heavy rainfall from August 28 to September 1. Strong winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph and rough seas are also expected along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts from August 29 to 31.

The low-pressure system is currently located over the Saurashtra Kutch region and is expected to move towards the norther eastern Arabian Sea by August 29. A new low-pressure system is also expected to form over the middle eastern/ northern Bay of Bengal by August 29, which may move to the Odisha coast of India.

In view of the rough seas and strong winds, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts from August 29 to 31, and along the Karnataka coast from August 28 to 31.

