WATCH: Anupamaa Star Sudhanshu Pandey QUITS Show; Actor Shares Video For Fans; Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sudhanshu Pandey, who rose to prominence as Vanraj Shah in the famous TV serial Anupamaa, has apologised to his fans for his unexpected departure from the daily soap. Anupamaa has been the most popular Hindi television program since its inception in 2020. The took to his Instagram and did a live stream on Wednesday (Sept 28) evening announcing his exit from Anupamaa.



''Main pichle chaar saal se roj pahuch raha hun apke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazagi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta main sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon,'' he said during his live video. Several rumours recently suggested that Rupali Ganguly, who portrays the program's title character, and Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj Kapadia, are leaving the show.

Also Read:

Who is richer? Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh? A look into their net worth

''I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se mai show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works,'' he added.

Also Read:

Amitabh Bachchan loses cool as KBC 16 contestant calls unmarried Women 'Bojh'

After Sudhanshu's video got popular on the site, his supporters commented in the comment area. One user wrote, ''All the best for new project, but your character is the jaan of the show.. Vanraj Shah Is Back... we miss you so much sir.'' ''We miss you sooo much all the best for your future. Aur raahi show ki baat aaj se dekhna band bss,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Dear brother. Vanraj was beautifully played by you. Ure a phenomenal actor. Played such a layered character it was well emoted and amazingly portrayed by you much love bhai .. see u soon.''

In addition to Sudhanshu, Anupamaa stars Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Aashish Mehrotra in major parts. The show has already aired approximately 1,400 episodes.

