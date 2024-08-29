The Ability To Provide Better Production Yield To Boost The Global Agriculture Drones Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global of drones is expected to progress at a substantial pace over the forecast period. The need for better yield, performance-oriented operation of the agriculture drone, and the ability to inspect more land in less time to replace conventional processes is anticipated to promote market growth. The application is spraying pesticides and checking the status of soil in different farmland; sustainable farming operations are all the factors expected to propel the agriculture drones market's growth.

Key Highlights



The global agriculture drones market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.35% during the forecast period.

The decrement in the use of farmland and continuous development in need for food products has created a need to better the farmland's per hectare production. This situation is expected to promote sizable growth for the market.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and restriction of social activities, increased time spending at home has increased the agriculture drones market's development. However, disruption in the supply chain can imbalance the demand and supply of agriculture drones.

The market of North America is expected to cater to a significant share of the global market. Itis also anticipated registering a nice pace of development with remarkable growth due to the region's intense focus case study of usage in multiple farmlands in the region has generated positive results and help the farmers to strategically plan operations and working which is expected to encourage other farm operators to integrate automation in their farmland

The field mapping segment to register a hold on a substantial share of the global market hold is mainly due to its application diversity. The field mapping application is useful for generating insights about small farmland and surveillance of bigger farming lands. The use of field mapping to generate tree cover region, the density of the production in the land and the crops' current health are vital information for productive farming operations.

The development of technologically advanced products and increasing competition quotient, which brings more cost-effective products in the market, is expected to develop market growth over the forecast years.

Increasing market fragmentation with a substantial influx and global manufacturers in multiple regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop agriculture drones in the market.





According to Straits' Analysis, key players in the global agriculture drones market are Aerovironment Inc., Trimble Navigation Limited, Honeycomb Corporation, Autocopter Corp, L-3 Communications, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., 3DR, PrecisionHawk, OPTiM Corp., Yamaha Motor Corp., Parrot Drones, DroneDeploy, among others.

Agriculture Drones Market: Segmentation

By Application



Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Precision Farming

Precision Fish Farming

Horticulture

Others



By Farm Production



Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy & Livestock

Field Crops

Forestry Applications

Nursery



By Deployment



Indoor

Outdoor



By Product Offering



Hardware

Services



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Colombia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean





