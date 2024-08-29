Kuwait's Participation In Youth Forum Stems From Joint Arab Action Advocacy -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's participation in the Global Forum on Youth, Peace and Security stems from its advocacy of joint Arab action and necessity of upgrading the youth potentials, an official of the Gulf State said.

The official, Nasser Al-Sheikh, the Acting Director General of the Public Youth Authority, was speaking to KUNA, on Thursday, after participating in the forum that kicked off in the Jordanian capital on Wednesday.

He affirmed that an Arab strategy was proclaimed during the inaugural session, calling for the youth active role in development, peace and security. It also aimed at bolstering the joint Arab action and empowering the juniors to partake in decision making.

Al-Sheikh underscored necessity of enhancing the youngsters' skills regarding the knowledge, creative and green economies, designed to improve the human race welfare and protect nations against environmental perils.

He indicated that a ministerial-level session had been held within the forum quarters, discussing ideas on how to make and diversify skills in tandem with the technological progress, where the youngsters would be able to compete in the labor market and help attain states' plans for economic diversification.

