Sudhanshu Rai’s Doctor Death: The most gut-wrenching horror tale of a doctor chasing the impossible

A horror fiction is usually about spooky background scores and timely jump scares that keep the audience and listeners on the hook, but the real horror is always ingrained in a story with multiple layers that unravel themselves as the plot proceeds. Amidst the ‘Munjya’ and the ‘Stree’ of popular fiction has come one such layered tale of gut-wrenching horror that is bound to send shivers down your spine with each twist and turn. Doctor Death, an audio story currently streaming on YouTube, is the most twisted horror tale by India’s favourite storyteller Sudhanshu Rai, the most popular name in Indian contemporary fiction when it comes to genres such as horror, mystery, detective, sci-fi etc.



The lead protagonist of Doctor Death is Manniv, a qualified doctor & heart specialist who is determined to venture beyond the conventional and create a milestone in the field of medical science that no other doctor could even think about. In his quest to achieve the impossible, he delves into intense research, listens to podcasts and even compromises with his comfort and sleep. One night, he wakes up startled, recalling a podcast about a Doctor in rural areas in the outskirts of Meghalaya. The doctor appeared only during the night hours and always treated his patients alone. While he had a 100% success rate in treating his patients, nobody ever saw how he performed his surgeries or treatments.



Next morning, Manniv leaves for Meghalaya and boards a taxi after arrival. As he informs the driver about his purpose of visit & destination, the latter gets a little perturbed and informs that he could take him only to a certain distance. The driver however suggests him to venture into the doctor's area, which is on the other side of a river, only after two days, i.e. the coming Friday. Though Manniv could not decipher anything, but he could clearly feel a sense of fear looming. After alighting from the taxi, he is guided by some people towards a lodge, who too suggest him to stay put until Friday. But he offers the lodge owner a huge sum and ensures his travel to his destination the same night.



A boat takes him to the other side of the river, which is effectively a dense forest with no apparent sign of human habitat whatsoever. Soon after, he spots a cart under a huge tree and asks the rider, covered from head to toe in a red shawl, to take him to the Doctor. After travelling some distance into the forest, Manniv realizes that the animals pulling the cart are neither bull nor horses, they were horses with horns. And what follows is the unraveling of true horror, when the cart puller vanishes, the animals get drenched in blood, and Manniv’s hands are bloodied by worms swarming all over.



If this is the prelude of the encounter with the Doctor, what would be the real meeting be like? Will Manniv survive this unleashing horror to meet the Doctor who is said to help people defy death? Will he get the answers to unending quests in his mind? Will he finally unravel the secret to achieve the impossible that he is seeking? Will he survive Doctor Death? Listen to this unheard tale of intense horror on the official channel of Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai.





