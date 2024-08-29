AUS reaffirms excellence with prestigious ABET accreditation for seven engineering programs until 2030

(MENAFN- AUS)

Sharjah, UAE, August 29, 2024 – American University of Sharjah’s (AUS) College of Engineering (CEN) has once again proven its commitment to academic excellence, by successfully renewing the accreditation for seven of its undergraduate programs with the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization that accredits college and university programs in the disciplines of applied science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.



ABET accreditation is a globally recognized mark of quality and excellence in engineering education. For an engineering college, securing ABET accreditation is a prestigious accomplishment that validates the strength of its curriculum, faculty and resources. It also provides students and employers with confidence that the education provided is of the highest international standards, positioning the institution as a leader in engineering education. Programs seeking accreditation and reaccreditation from ABET's Engineering Accreditation Commission must demonstrate compliance with eight general criteria, covering essential aspects of the educational experience, including program objectives, outcomes, curricula, student support, continuous improvement, faculty, facilities and institutional support.



The seven undergraduate programs, reaccredited through September 30, 2030, include CEN’s chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering, mechanical engineering and computer science programs.



"We are proud of the outstanding quality of education we provide. The recent ABET accreditation renewal highlights the hard work, dedication and commitment of our faculty and staff. The final report from ABET was particularly gratifying, as it confirmed that none of our programs exhibited any deficiencies, weaknesses or concerns, which reflects the high standards of the programs that we offer. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering an exceptional educational experience that equips our students to excel in their careers, be ready for future challenges and make meaningful contributions to society locally and globally," said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN.



According to the QS World University Rankings 2024, AUS’ chemical engineering undergraduate is ranked among the top five in the UAE and the top 450 globally, the civil and structural engineering program is ranked number one in the UAE and among the top 200 globally, the computer science and information systems program ranks among the top 10 in the UAE and top 450 globally, the electrical and electronic engineering program ranks among the top five in the UAE and top 300 globally and the mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering programs all rank among the top three in the UAE and in the top 300 globally.







