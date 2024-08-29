Frank Schwabe Drives Europe's Political Path Into Abyss

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Since late January of this year, tension has been high in the
relations between Azerbaijan and the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe (PACE), which was triggered by the Assembly's
decision not to ratify the credentials submitted by the
Parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan. Considering the high
potential for cooperation between the two sides, it is regrettable
that certain factions within PACE harbor biases against Baku and
openly reflect these biases in their policies.
For nearly thirty years, Azerbaijan sought assistance from the
Council regarding refugees and internally displaced persons,
nevertheless, the Council consistently refrained from engaging in
such matters, claiming it lacked the mandate. After the Azerbaijani
Army liberated Garabagh from Armenian occupation, many politicians
revealed their pro-Armenian stances. It is worth noting that after
the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, discussions on the
Garabagh issue became a recurring topic in almost every session of
the assembly. Curiously, some deputies who had opposed the
discussion of the Garabagh conflict over the previous 30 years
began persistently raising the issue in every session. These
individuals, who previously ignored discussions about the rights of
Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs during the occupation, now openly
focused on the rights of Armenians who later settled in Garabagh
and their fate after leaving Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's decision to invite the OSCE, rather than PACE, to
monitor the early elections held in February became a pretext for
these individuals. Frank Schwabe, head of the German delegation to
PACE, is one of the politicians with a pro-Armenian stance and bias
against Azerbaijan.
Schwabe's portrayal of his personal views as the interests of
his country and PACE is unacceptable, especially since the Germany
he represents places special importance on its relations with
Azerbaijan and supports Azerbaijan's just victory in the Garabagh
issue.
Berlin and Baku have a longstanding partnership. However,
Azerbaijan is not only a favorable partner for Germany but also for
other European countries such as Hungary and Italy. PACE itself is
aware of Azerbaijan's importance to the West.
During her meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku in the
summer of 2022, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European
Commission, emphasized Azerbaijan's crucial role in international
partnerships. Her recognition extends beyond diplomatic formalities
and into the core of collaboration.
Notably, about two years before Azerbaijan won the proposal to
host COP29, von der Leyen praised Azerbaijan's importance as a
critical energy partner.
This demonstrates that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the
European Union is mutually beneficial. However, the presence of
individuals like Frank Schwabe, who serve the interests of the
Armenian lobby, discredits both PACE and the Germany he represents.
Schwabe's latest accusations against Azerbaijan were reflected in
his interview published on Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on
August 23. He claimed that Azerbaijan is not interested in
maintaining its membership in the Council of Europe and accused
Azerbaijan of not adhering to the values promoted by the Council.
His subsequent defamatory remarks against the country's leadership
did not go unanswered.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has included the
deputies who voted against the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE,
represented by Frank Schwabe, in the list of "undesirable persons."
It is important to note that Azerbaijan has no bias or
misunderstanding with the European Union. Baku prioritises
cooperation with all institutions and countries within the
framework of justice. However, individuals who overstep their
bounds by attacking Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and policies
will not be tolerated by Baku. The presence of such individuals
representing institutions like PACE is seen as a parasitic force
that drives the politics between countries towards failure. Their
primary mission is to create conflicts and strain relations between
institutions and states.
No state is perfect. However, to criticise another state's
policies, one must at least be aware of that state's history and
the difficult paths it has gone through. If Frank Schwabe had
deeply understood the Armenian crimes committed against the
Azerbaijani people and the Armenian occupation, he would have
rightly condemned the Armenian government instead of criticising
Azerbaijan, which is a significant partner for Europe in the South
Caucasus.
Justifying Armenia's 30-year occupation policy, covering up
Armenian crimes committed in Garabagh, and creating a scandal in
Azerbaijan under the slogans of bribery and freedom of speech can
only be the act of a politician that is sold to the Armenian lobby.
Schwabe, who himself has been accused of bribery and corruption,
only exposes his dirty past with such biased actions..
