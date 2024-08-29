Enemy Renews Assault Operations In Orikhiv Sector Spokesperson For Tavria Operational Grouping

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation remains stable in the zone of responsibility of the Tavria Operational Grouping of Troops, the Russians renewed their assault on Zaporizhzhia in the Orikhiv sector. Throughout the day, Ukrainian defenders killed 62 occupiers and destroyed nine units of military equipment.

The spokesperson for the Tavria Operational Grouping of Troops, Dmytro Lykhovii, reported the news on the national television , as seen by Ukrinform.

“The situation can be considered stable in the Tavria zone of operational responsibility. As of 7:00, August 29, three enemy assaults were repelled in the Orikhiv sector near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. We may say that the Russians renewed their assaults on Zaporizhzhia in the Orikhiv sector, as for the period of three days – August 22, 23, 24 – the enemy did not launch any assaults in the entire operational zone of the Tavria Operational Grouping responsibility," Lykhovii said.

According to him, currently the Russians are beginning to resort again to using small infantry groups both on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and on the Robotyne ledge in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy keeps on attempting to move further north. But the enemy has no success, the spokesperson stressed.

Over the past day, the enemy used 262 strike drones, including 259 FVP drones and 3 Lancet type UAVs. The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 249 strike drones. The enemy also drops munition from copters.

"Yesterday the enemy 152 times dropped 309 munitions, unfortunately, 11 of them were again containing poisonous substances. But our forces are inflicting significant damage on the enemy: yesterday, the losses of the Russians in our operational zone amounted to 62 personnel, as well as nine units of military equipment," the spokesperson said.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 29, 2024 amounted to about 612,390 people (+1,200).