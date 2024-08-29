Indian army forms committee to probe damage sustained by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Indian announced the formation of a joint technical committee to investigate the damage sustained by the Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is located at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg. This committee, led by the Indian Navy, will include representatives from the Maharashtra as well as technical experts. The damage to the statue occurred due to “exceptional weather conditions” in the region.



According to a news agency report, the Indian Army highlighted that the statue, which was unveiled on December 4, 2023, was part of the Navy Day celebrations held for the first time in Sindhudurg. This event was designed to honor the legacy of the Maratha Navy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions to maritime defense and security, as well as to acknowledge the historical connection between the Maratha Navy and the modern Indian Navy.



The 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, located in Sindhudurg district, collapsed on Monday afternoon. The incident has prompted immediate action from the involved parties to assess and address the situation.



The Indian Army further noted that the project, which was conceived and managed by the Indian Navy in collaboration with the state government, also received financial support from the state. The Indian Navy has committed to taking all necessary measures to repair, restore, and reinstall the statue as soon as possible.

