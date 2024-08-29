(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Backed by Four VCs, an Unparalleled Advisory Board, and Decades of Experience, Aghanim's Direct-to-Consumer Game Hub Strategy Delivers a Significant Net Revenue Boost Compared to Web Shops for Mobile Game Studios

Aghanim , a pioneering mobile gaming fintech company founded by the former CEO and CTO of Xsolla, has announced the public launch of its platform, designed to increase mobile game publishers net revenue by upwards of 200%.

Aghanim Hub LiveOps

Aghanim Opens Public Access to Mobile DTC Enablement Platform, Reveals Advisory Board and a New Funding Round.

Backed by several big VCs who have just increased their investments and a highly experienced advisory board, Aghanim is the only fully self-managed end-to-end solution in the mobile games industry that offers web-based game hub creation and management, integrated e-commerce, live ops automation, community engagement, and a payments platform as a suite of interoperable tools.

Innovative Solutions for Mobile Game Developers

Aghanim's platform is designed to revolutionize mobile game monetization, unlocking developers' net revenue through secure, compliant, direct-to-consumer web-based solutions. Aghanim's Game Hub stands apart from lower-performing traditional browser-based web shops, often yielding 2-4% of mobile game off-platform revenue. As a more sophisticated solution, Aghanim's comprehensive suite of functional tools and experiences for game studios and their players encourages organic return visits to the direct-to-consumer game website, designed to help move over 50% revenue off platform. It consistently shows an average of 14-18% result on Day 1.

"Drawing on decades of experience and the expertise of our trusted industry advisors and professionals, who have successfully executed our game hub strategy, our approach has demonstrated 55-65% success rates, significantly improving net revenue. Generating increased user capital for company-critical reinvestment in crucial sectors such as user acquisition positions Aghanim as a strategic collaborator for business leaders wanting to navigate the ever-changing mobile games landscape better," said Constantin Andry, co-founder of Aghanim.

A Helicopter View

Publishers using Aghanim benefit from the ability to compliantly link out their high-spending players from within their apps to community spaces, such as Facebook, Discord, or their own web-based game hubs powered by Aghanim. Here, players can read news, claim free gifts, and more. Studios can then engage these "whales" with metagame experiences, loyalty programs, and programmatically upsell them with highly personalized deals and offers based on player attributes once they are on the open web, outside of first-party platform policies, significantly boosting the studio's top line.

Core Product Suite



Game Hub Builder : A code-free direct-to-consumer website creation tool that empowers game studios to establish a captivating web-based home for their mobile games. Powered by generative AI, the Game Hub Builder creates an initial version of the hub in less than 30 seconds, allowing studios to fine-tune colors, visuals, and the overall user experience.

LiveOps Builder : A groundbreaking visual marketing automation tool that programmatically keeps players engaged and excited. With LiveOps Builder, studios can precisely target different player segments across channels. Tailored campaigns and individual offers - triggered by events like cart abandonment, game hub visits, and leveling up - create a personalized experience for players. Messaging channels such as pop-ups, in-game and browser push notifications, and emails ensure seamless communication.

Player Segmentation : A sophisticated system categorizing players based on behavior, preferences, and engagement patterns. By understanding player segments, studios can tailor their strategies, optimize monetization, and enhance overall game experiences.

SKU Management : This tool simplifies the management of stock-keeping units (SKUs) for game studios, streamlining the process of tracking inventory, sales, and revenue. With the SKU Management tool, studios can focus on creating exceptional games while leaving the back-office financial work to Aghanim. Billing Engine : A mobile-first checkout experience built with an obsession for constant optimization of distribution costs. It offers the most valuable payment options, including credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and others, along with Merchant of Record capabilities such as back-office financial tasks related to taxes, regulatory compliance, currency exchange, fraud, chargebacks, and other aspects of digital commerce on a multinational scale.

"Helping developers to boost their net revenue creates a positive ripple effect throughout the entire mobile gaming ecosystem. Based on decades of experience in direct-to-consumer enablement, we created Aghanim's platform and Game Hub Builder to be the premier solution with offerings designed to increase mobile game developer and publisher net revenue," said Konstantin Golubitsky, co-founder and co-CEO of Aghanim.

Four US-based VC firms - early Shopify investor Bessemer Venture Partners, Point72 Ventures, leading fintech VC firm QED Investors, and A16Z GAMES SPEEDRUN, a well-known leader in tech x games investments - have made follow-on investments. This reinforces Aghanim's commitment to driving innovation and growth in the mobile gaming industry.

Further solidifying Aghanim's position as the only fintech company hyper focused on mobile games created by founders with extensive combined expertise in the video game and fintech industries, Aghanim also boasts an unparalleled advisory board from a full spectrum of industry heavyweights in the mobile games industry.

Aghanim is now inviting mobile game studios of all sizes to create their own direct-to-consumer game hubs in seconds; access to the platform is available on the official website at .

Join Aghanim's growing list of mobile game studios and move over 50% revenue off platform.

About Aghanim :

Aghanim, founded in June 2023, is a mobile gaming fintech company specializing in integrated commerce, liveops automation, community engagement, and payments. With a mission to revolutionize how mobile games are monetized and distributed, Aghanim's web-based game hubs empower developers to go direct-to-consumer and unlock new revenue streams.

