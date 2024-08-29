COP29 President Meets Australian Leader Mike Freelander In Sydney For Climate Talks
The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan,
designated President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, met with Mike
Freelander, the head of the Australia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary
friendship group, in Sydney within the framework of cooperation in
global efforts to combat climate change, Azernews
reports, citing the post shared by COP29 on its official "X".
It was reported that at the meeting, the parties discussed the
main areas of cooperation and the role played by both countries in
solving global climate problems.
