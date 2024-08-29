Telegram CEO faces preliminary charges in France for alleged criminal activities on app

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, CEO of the popular social media Telegram, is currently facing preliminary charges in France related to allegations of allowing criminal activities on the messaging app. According to reports, French authorities accuse Telegram of being complicit in facilitating various illegal activities, including child sexual abuse material, drug trafficking, fraud, and money laundering. The accusations come amidst claims that the company has been uncooperative with investigators, as reported by a UK news agency.



Telegram has vehemently denied these allegations, asserting that its moderation policies are fully compliant with EU regulations and adhere to industry standards. The company has labeled the claims against it as "absurd," contending that it is unreasonable to hold a platform or its owner accountable for the misuse of the service by criminals. This defense highlights Telegram’s stance that it is not responsible for the illegal actions of its users.



Durov, who was born in Russia but has held French citizenship since 2021, was apprehended upon arriving at Le Bourget airport near Paris on his private jet. Following his arrest, French judicial authorities have prohibited him from leaving the country while the investigation is ongoing. Despite the legal restrictions, Durov managed to avoid imprisonment by posting a substantial bail amount of €5 million (over USD5.5 billion).



The arrest has sparked significant controversy, with Russia denouncing it as politically motivated. This reaction underscores the high-profile nature of the case and the broader geopolitical tensions involved. The situation continues to evolve as legal proceedings and diplomatic responses unfold.

