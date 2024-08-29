US firmly rejects notion of mass displacement of Palestinians from West Bank

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the US firmly rejected the notion of mass displacements of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, despite a call from Israeli Foreign Israel Katz for a "temporary evacuation" of civilians to facilitate military operations. A State Department spokesperson, who spoke anonymously, emphasized that while localized evacuations might be necessary in specific cases to protect civilians during counter-terrorism efforts, broad displacements are not acceptable. The spokesperson affirmed the US's recognition of Israel’s security needs, including combating terrorism, but stressed the importance of safeguarding all civilians during such operations.



The spokesperson also reiterated the US's concern for stability in the West Bank, urging Israel to implement measures that minimize harm to civilian lives, similar to the calls for protective measures in Gaza. The current military offensive by Israel in the West Bank is described as one of the largest in two decades, involving raids, airstrikes, and destruction of infrastructure in cities such as Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas. This operation has resulted in at least 10 Palestinian deaths since it began on Tuesday night.



The escalation in the West Bank has led to frequent and often deadly military raids amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the operation has increased the death toll in the West Bank to at least 662 Palestinians since October 7 of the previous year, with nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli military actions. Katz’s recent call for the evacuation of Palestinian civilians and other measures required for the military operation has been met with criticism, further intensifying international scrutiny of the conflict's humanitarian impacts.

