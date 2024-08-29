Gaza faces most severe water crisis worldwide due to Israel’s attacks, climate change

(MENAFN) Gaza is facing what is described as the most severe water crisis in the world due to a combination of climate change and ongoing Israeli attacks, according to Professor Vakur Sumer, an expert in international relations at Selcuk University. Sumer highlighted that Gaza, located in a region experiencing rapid desertification, has surpassed Yemen in terms of the severity of its water crisis.



Sumer pointed out that to be considered water-rich, a region requires at least 10,000 cubic meters of water per person per year. Gaza falls significantly short of this benchmark, grappling with both the quantity and quality of its water. The region suffers from heavy saltwater intrusion and diminishing rainfall, exacerbating the crisis. The increase in evaporation and rapid population growth further reduce the available water resources.



The situation has been worsened by the recent Israeli attacks, which have compounded existing problems. Women and children are particularly affected, with a dramatic increase in child deaths due to waterborne diseases compared to developed countries. Women face additional challenges related to hygiene and sanitation, as poor-quality water sources contribute to a rise in diseases like cholera.



Sumer also emphasized that the high population density relative to the number of income-generating activities exacerbates the issue, with financial resources playing a crucial role in addressing the crisis. The ongoing conflict, particularly since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, and the lack of a cease-fire, continues to hinder efforts to improve water access and quality in Gaza.

