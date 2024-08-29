UN head urges immediate halt to Israel's large-scale military offensive in West Bank

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to Israel's large-scale military offensive in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. This appeal came after the recent escalation led to the deaths of 11 Palestinians and injuries to several others. Guterres condemned the loss of life, including that of children, and stressed the urgent need to cease these military operations.



In his statement, Guterres urged Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law and to take necessary measures to safeguard civilians. His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, emphasized the importance of restraint by security forces, advising that lethal force should only be used when absolutely necessary to protect lives. Guterres also highlighted the need for injured individuals to receive medical care and for humanitarian workers to have unrestricted access to those in need.



The current military campaign is described as the most extensive in the West Bank since the Second Intifada in 2002. Israeli forces have conducted raids in several northern areas of the occupied territory, including Nablus, Tulkarem, Jenin, and Tubas, utilizing army brigades, helicopters, drones, and bulldozers. The situation has significantly exacerbated tensions and is contributing to an already volatile environment in the region.



Guterres reiterated that a sustainable resolution requires ending the occupation and resuming a meaningful political process aimed at establishing a two-state solution. The United Nations remains committed to working with all involved parties to de-escalate the current situation and to foster stability in the region. This call for action follows a significant International Court of Justice opinion from July 19, which deemed Israel's prolonged occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the evacuation of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

