Bitcoin marketplace CEO accuses Binance of seizing Palestinian users’ funds at request of IDF

(MENAFN) Cryptocurrency giant has been accused of seizing funds from Palestinian users at the request of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Ray Youssef, CEO of the marketplace platform Noonesapp, alleged on the social media platform X that "Binance has seized all funds from all Palestinians as per the request of the IDF. They refuse to return the funds. All appeals denied."



In response to these allegations, a Binance spokesperson told Anadolu that the claims are inaccurate. The spokesperson explained that only a limited number of user accounts, associated with "illicit funds," had been affected and restricted from transactions. However, Binance did not disclose the specific extent or value of the "illicit funds" involved.



Binance emphasized its commitment to complying with internationally accepted anti-money laundering regulations, similar to other financial institutions. The exchange asserted that it adheres to global standards for financial compliance and that the actions taken were in line with legal requirements.



This situation unfolds amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where local health authorities report that over 40,500 Palestinians have been killed and more than 92,700 others injured. The conflict, now extending beyond ten months, has resulted in extensive devastation in Gaza, exacerbated by a severe blockade that restricts access to essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, Israel is currently facing allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a suspension of military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

