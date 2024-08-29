Instant SIM Initiative A Start Of Innovation In Qatar, Says Vodafone Qatar Executive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Vodafone Qatar's newly launched initiative 'instant SIM' offer's World's first-of-its-kind digital experience and is only the start of innovation that Qatar anticipates in the coming months, said an official.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of a briefing, Simon O'Rourke, Consumer Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar emphasised boosting customer experience with Vodafone Qatar's latest innovation by offering world-class mobile services such as GigaHome Fiber broadband.

The instant card provides customers across the country with an end-to-end digital seamless strategy without any data to use or connect.

He said:“Our great Vodafone Instant SIM is for both residents of Qatar and also people visiting Qatar and this is for consumers for their personal lines.”

Vodafone customers can now purchase it in some retail stores including Lulu and it is expected to be rolled out across 2600 locations in the next couple of weeks.

“It has been live since this morning (yesterday), indeed we have already seen our first customers using this World's first experience and enjoying its simplicity,” O'Rourke said.

He noted that customers need to purchase the instant SIM from one of the outlets and can connect either a prepay or a postpay line anytime and anywhere. O'Rourke stressed that individuals need not visit a Vodafone store anymore or wait for someone behind a desk to activate a line for them.

“They can truly just pick up an Instant Sim and do it themselves anywhere and anytime as they don't even need access to Wifi or their own data to complete this world's first digital journey,” he said.

Some of the most popular products that enable prepay customers with a wide range of significant options include Vodafone Qatar's combo offer of 30-day recharges which gives 'Local Anytime Data' and 'Local Nighttime Data/ Endless Data' as well as local and international minutes. These start from QR40 and are valid for 30 days.

On the other hand, for postpay customers, there is a great range of plans to meet all needs. The very popular unlimited plans commence from QR50 and offer Unlimited local Data & local minutes in addition to roaming and international minutes allowances

For those whose needs are less, postpaid plans also range from QR125 offering bundles of data, local minutes and International minutes.

In a press statement, the company said that "Vodafone customers can opt for either a physical SIM or an eSIM and do not require a credit or debit card in order to activate their line, enjoying a simple and hassle-free way to get connected without the need to visit stores."

It further said "The groundbreaking new Instant SIM, which is powered by AI's Electronically Know You Customer (EKYC) feature, will be available to buy from over 2,600 locations including AlMeera, Grand Mall, Lulu, Monoprix and Safari Hypermarkets, WOQOD, Hamad International Airport.'

Vodafone Qatar officials noted "For the ultimate convenience, customers can even order an Instant SIM from online delivery platforms including Talabat mart and Snoomart. Activation is simple and straightforward users simply need to insert their new Instant SIM into a smartphone and scan the QR code provided. From here, they can choose their line type, either Prepaid or Postpaid. Prepaid customers will need their passports and for Postpaid packages, QID will be required."