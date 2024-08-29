Atrenew Inc. Announces Improvement In S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment ESG Score For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE ), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer transactions and services in China, today announced its latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores as assessed by S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment ("CSA") released on August 23, 2024. ATRenew achieved a notable improvement with an S&P Global ESG Score of 35 in 2024, up from 33 in the previous year. This places the Company in the 93rd percentile among its global RTS retailing industry peers, significantly surpassing the industry average.

The S&P Global CSA is a world-renowned assessment tool for evaluating corporate sustainability practices. It provides a comprehensive analysis of companies' ESG performance, considering factors such as environmental impact, social responsibility, and corporate governance. The assessment serves as a crucial reference for stakeholders in making informed business and investment decisions.

Building upon its robust ESG governance structure, ATRenew has consistently integrated sustainability principles into its strategic development and daily operations. The latest S&P Global CSA scores reflect the Company's progress across all three ESG dimensions. In the Environmental Dimension, ATRenew achieved a score of 40, demonstrating strong performance in environmental policy and management, energy efficiency, and sustainable packaging practices. In the Social Dimension, the Company's score increased substantially to 31 in 2024, from 20 in 2023. The increase was due to notable progress in ATRenew's human capital management practices and its efforts to prioritize occupational health and safety. In the Governance & Economic Dimension, ATRenew recorded a score of 31, showcasing its commitment to ethical business practices and effective risk management.

The assessment identified climate strategy, human capital management, and business ethics as among the most material drivers of ATRenew's ESG performance. The Company also received high marks in areas such as information security, cybersecurity, and system availability, reflecting its dedication to protecting customer data and ensuring operational resilience.

Kerry Xuefeng Chen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew, commented, "We are pleased to see our ESG efforts recognized in this year's S&P Global CSA scores. As a leader in the circular economy, we are committed to driving sustainable practices throughout our operations. Our improved scores reflect the hard work and dedication of our entire team in integrating ESG principles into every aspect of our business."

ATRenew's commitment to transparency is evidenced by its high data availability, with 71% of required disclosures and 66% of additional disclosures made available to S&P Global. This level of transparency significantly exceeds the industry average and underscores the Company's dedication to open and ethical business practices. Looking ahead, ATRenew remains committed to further enhancing its ESG performance. The Company will continue to focus on reducing its environmental footprint, improving social impact, and strengthening governance practices. By doing so, ATRenew aims to create long-term value for its stakeholders while contributing to a more sustainable future for the consumer electronics industry.

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew. Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry. ATRenew is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

