Ethereum: Rebound On The Long Road To Sunset

Market picture

The remained in the same position as the day before, with a capitalisation of $2.09 trillion (+0.07% in 24 hours). Bitcoin's price stabilised after the crash, with losing 3% and recovering 2% over the same period.

Bitcoin buyers beat back several waves of selling on Wednesday, preventing the price from consolidating below $58K. This dynamic increases the chances of a rebound during the day on Thursday. A rise above $60K will allow us to talk about a more significant growth than just a technical rebound.

In the absence of a meaningful cryptocurrency rally, which is often the case in a half year, bitcoin has been consolidating its dominance, reinforced by the launch of ETFs at the start of the year. However, this story doesn't apply to Ethereum, whose crypto market share has shrunk to 14.6% from 18.8% a year earlier. The 'other' category lost roughly the same market share over the course of the year but has been trending upward for the past month. Ethereum is in danger of fading into the sunset, as is Litecoin, whose capitalisation is now close to the cyclical market lows of two years ago.