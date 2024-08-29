Annual Kaafila Arts Festival Of Shiv Nadar School Witnesses Performances By Students, Folk Artiste Mir Ali Basu And Comedian Aashish Solanki

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi NCR, India Concluding its triumphant three-day spectacle of captivating performances, enlightening workshops, and engaging discussions, the sixth edition of Shiv Nadar School's renowned student-led international arts festival, Kaafila, has come to an end. Drawing participants from 35 across India, the event also saw participation from an American school that participated remotely and won a prize. This multidisciplinary extravaganza was centred on the theme ' Youth: Lost and Found .' This year's festival theme acted as a beacon, spotlighting the timeless youth that resides within all of us. The stages became platforms for joyous dancing, singing, painting, and every other expression of the human spirit.



SNS Kaafila - Folk Ariste Mir Ali Basu



There were 14 competitive events and several collaborative events spanning three days. 'Bread & Circuses' featured one-act plays, while ' Rhythmic Ringers ' showcased diverse dance styles in a single performance. Emerging school bands competed by belting out rocking numbers in the ' Clash of Bands '. An exceptional array of workshops across all five art forms – Theatre, Music, Dance, Visual Arts and Photography & Film, led by international experts, including a soulful performance by Folk Singer Mir Ali Basu, contributed to an enriching atmosphere. The event included a dedicated film festival for middle schoolers, a concert for parents and teachers, an extensive Arts Fair, senior student workshops, and an unforgettable performance by standup comedian Aashish Solanki.





Addressing the students during the event, Anju Soni, the Principal of Shiv Nadar School, Noida , said, "As we bring the curtains down on this remarkable chapter of Kaafila, Shiv Nadar School takes pride in showcasing how art serves as a pathway to unravel intricate themes. The essence of 'Youth: Lost and Found' inspired participants to explore and rediscover the vibrant energy and spirit that resides within us all. It has been heartwarming to witness the boundless enthusiasm and creative expression of our students and participants from across the spectrum."



Manjima Chatterjee, Vice-principal & Central Arts Curriculum Lead at Shiv Nadar School , said, "Kaafila comes with different themes every year, reflecting our commitment to inspiring students to see art in every facet of life. We are thrilled that this year, once again, we amplified the festival's impact by organising workshops, demonstrations, and lectures for students and teachers. These sessions were conducted by artists from diverse backgrounds, spanning rural and urban spaces, and hailing from various parts of the world.”



The student leaders who led the festival, Adaa Baani and Tanush Bhatnagar , shared their experience of leading this student-led initiative,

"We hope to, through the lens of the arts, celebrate that which truly makes us happy and gives us the courage to go on despite it all. Kaafila 2024 brings with it the promise of profound experiences, a fusion of certitude and uncertainty, and a truly memorable reflection on the very foundations of our society."