BUSINESSNEXT, Mannai Infotech To Drive Digital Transformation In Qatar's Banking Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's leading system integrator, Mannai InfoTech, an ICT Division under Mannai Trading Company WLL announces their strategic partnership with BUSINESSNEXT to drive digital transformation and craft next-generation customer experiences for banking. This partnership is set to transform the in Qatar, promising unparalleled enhancements in customer experiences, operational efficiencies, and business growth. The alliance between Mannai InfoTech & BUSINESSNEXT marks a significant blend of modern technology, domain expertise, business consultation and implementation services to deliver high-impact customer experience and relationship management solutions for the banks in Qatar.

Recognised as a leader in Forrester Wave Financial Services CRM, 2023, with a user base of over a million bankers globally servicing more than a billion banking customers on its platform. BUSINESSNEXT offers cutting edge suite of solutions, including CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, DATANEXT, and WORKNEXT, empowering the bank with specialised AI-powered and cloud-agnostic customer engagement platform, delivering easier, faster, and more personalized modern banking experiences.

The alliance will bring unparalleled benefits to the Qatar banking sector with its specialized AI capabilities like personalised customer intelligence, onboarding journeys, risk rating models, accelerate back-office operations, product recommendations, smart bots, next-best actions, and much more. It specialises in delivering modern lending experience with new age UI/UX, automated parameterized smart credit engine, and ready ecosystem integrations.

Vishal Khurana, Region Head - Middle East and Africa, BUSINESSNEXT, stated,“We are thrilled to partner with Mannai InfoTech to further accelerate our delivery of our innovative solutions to Qatar Banking Sector. This alliance will empower banks in Qatar to navigate the complexities of digital transformation and achieve remarkable growth and efficiency.” Mannai InfoTech's extensive regional expertise and robust market presence in Qatar banking industry will be instrumental in the successful deployment its solutions.

This collaboration ensures that financial institutions can integrate these cutting-edge technologies seamlessly, resulting in enhanced customer engagement, improved service delivery, and greater operational agility.

Mannai InfoTech's Senior Vice President, Binu M R, said,“The synergy between BUSINESSNEXT's technological prowess and Mannai InfoTech's domain expertise is expected to drive significant advancements in technology, improving customer loyalty and business growth across the banking industry. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in customer engagement, operational efficiency, and business growth, reinforcing our commitment to driving the future of banking in Qatar.”

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in banking solutions, introducing unprecedented innovation and a profound focus on customer needs, resulting in increased cross-selling opportunities, enhanced Net Promoter Scores (NPS), massive reduction in customer servicing costs, faster go-to-market, and much more.