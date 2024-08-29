BC Platforms Announces Appointment Of New Chairperson Dr. Jan Berger, Seasoned Executive And Strategist, To Drive Strategic Agenda

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Platforms, a global leader in real world data, healthcare data management, and analytics, today announces the appointment of a new Chairperson of the Board. Jan Berger is a seasoned executive with deep experience at the intersection of healthcare, life sciences, and information technology. Under her leadership BC Platforms continues to drive growth in the global markets organically and through M&A. She joined the BC Platforms board of directors as an independent board member in 2023.



Jan is unique as her experience spans the 3-sectors of healthcare ecosystem both in the US and internationally. Jan spends most of her time as a board member in both public and private healthcare and pharma companies. She is recognized for this work both in the United States and Europe.

Jan was the Executive Vice President of CVS Health and Chief Innovation and Medical Officer. In addition to her board participation and her work on trust, she leads Health Intelligence Partners, a global consulting firm that focuses on the intersection of strategy and operations. Clients vary from large multi-national corporations to small privately held companies both within the US and Internationally.

Jan holds a Doctor of Medicine degree, a Master's in Jurisprudence from Loyola University in Chicago, a Certificate in Healthcare Business Administration from the University of South Florida, and Board Director Certification for Kellogg School of Management and a black belt in Six Sigma. Jan trained as a pediatrician and practiced primary care pediatrics in private, managed care and academic settings.

BC Platforms' new Chair of the Board, Jan Berger, said,“I'm looking forward to driving BC Platforms' strategic agenda, working with the visionary team of executors committed to making the company a global leader, and trusted partner, in life sciences and healthcare. BC Platforms' unique combination of a federated data network and support for multimodal data types makes it the ideal platform to enable insights from health data and the rapidly growing applications from training data sets for AI-driven drug development to integration of multimodal data into clinical workflows. BC Platforms' proven technology enables faster and more cost-effective drug development and precision matching of treatments to patient needs.”

"Jan's deep experience in the US markets and globally with her accomplishments as a strategist with executive and operational experience will reinforce and accelerate BC Platforms' strategy as a global technology enabler for real world data,” said Laurent Samama who represents the lead investor and has been acting Chairman of the Board.

Notes to Editors

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms provides its international life sciences and healthcare clients with tools, enabling valuable insights across the entire spectrum of research and development, from target identification to fulfilling post-marketing requirements. As a real world data (RWD) solutions company, powered by its leading technology platform, the company is on a mission to deliver personalized medicines using RWD and analytics.

The company's acquisitions of Medexprim, in December 2023, and 4Pharma Ltd, in June 2023, have significantly expanded its ability to provide global biopharma partners with fast and secure access to real world clinical and imaging data assets across Europe, as well as new clinical research services for accelerating the translation of innovations into clinical practice. Taken together, these capabilities provide its customers with actionable insights to advance precision healthcare and conduct research and development more efficiently, thereby helping patients receive better treatments and care. With our innovative technology we are creating a patient-centric infinity loop between the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Data we generate, harmonize, and manage, from diverse biobanks and healthcare institutions, is made accessible for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enhance their core strengths in research and development. In parallel, we enable stratification of patients towards targeted therapies, delivering on the promise of more personalized healthcare.

Founded in 1997, we have a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 25 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. We have global operations with our headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, R&D in Espoo, Finland, and Singapore, as well as a presence in London, UK, Lund, Sweden, Toulouse, France and Boston, USA. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

