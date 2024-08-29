I Am A Child Of Gaza: New Book By Immanual Joseph, Phd, Explores A Child's War-Torn World Now Available For Pre-Order

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

I Am a Child of Gaza Releasing August 31st

- Immanual JosephMCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Immanual Joseph PhD, a high school teacher, compassion advocate, and eight-time author, announces the upcoming release of the powerful little book“I Am a Child of Gaza.” Set to be released on August 31, 2024, the is already available for pre-order on Amazon.“I Am a Child of Gaza” is the world seen through the eyes of a young child experiencing the horrors of war. Meet Mariam, a 9-year-old girl from Gaza. After losing her family to a bomb that destroyed their home, she now lives in a tent in a refugee camp with her aunt. Navigating the new realities of her life, Mariam is trying to make sense of life through her past experiences, while also dreaming of a better world.Immanual Joseph, who has spent years advocating compassion on TEDx stages and in organizations, says,“This book is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the children who, despite the odds, continue to dream, laugh, and hope. I wanted to share their stories with the world to inspire empathy, understanding, and action.”What others are saying about 'I am a Child of Gaza':"The story of Mariam is the story of so many of our children in Gaza. If you can look into Mariam's eyes and then look into the eyes of your own child, you will see that this cruelty has to come to an end." - Ashira Dawrish (Catharsis Holistic Healing in Palestine; Where Olive Trees Weep)"As you immerse yourself in this story, let it inspire you to reflect on our collective responsibility to foster a world where every child can dream of a future filled with safety, dignity, and love." - Rajesh Setty, Entrepreneur, Mentor, and Author of Napkinsights and other booksThe ebook is now available for pre-order on Amazon. Readers are encouraged to secure their copy ahead of the official release on August 31, 2024.For more information about the book or to schedule an interview with Immanual, please contact ....Link to Pre-Order:

