Al Moosa Pediatric Clinics By Caline Morcos Interiors Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Al Moosa Clinics

Caline Morcos Interiors Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Interior Design in Healthcare

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Caline Morcos Interiors as a Silver winner for their outstanding work on the Al Moosa Pediatric Clinics project. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Interior Design Awards within the design industry, positioning it as a sought-after recognition of excellence.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award for Al Moosa Pediatric Clinics holds particular relevance for the healthcare sector. This innovative design showcases how thoughtful interior spaces can contribute to the well-being and comfort of patients, especially children. By aligning with current trends in creating soothing, engaging environments within medical facilities, this project sets a new standard for pediatric clinic design.Al Moosa Pediatric Clinics stands out for its unique approach to crafting a child-friendly space that is calming and comforting, yet stimulating and fun. Inspired by the desert landscape, the design incorporates a soothing, natural material palette with striking pops of color. Dynamic lines in the flooring and ceiling add visual interest and serve as positive distractions. The ethereal space, featuring elements like an enchanted tree, mushroom-like pods, and a peek-a-boo wall, encourages curiosity and cognitive development in young patients.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Caline Morcos Interiors ' commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design in healthcare. The success of Al Moosa Pediatric Clinics is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize patient well-being and innovative design solutions. It motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and creating spaces that positively impact the lives of those who experience them.Project MembersAl Moosa Pediatric Clinics was designed by Caline Morcos, the founder of Caline Morcos Interiors. Morcos led the project, overseeing the concept development, material selection, and overall execution of the interior design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Caline Morcos InteriorsAs an esthete, Caline Morcos is deeply devoted to crafting environments that exude elegance and refinement, leaving a lasting impression on all who encounter them. Each space she designs is imbued with a distinctive core concept, elevating it beyond mere functionality to embody an essence of poetic beauty and ethereal charm. Through meticulous attention to detail and a passion for the sublime, she strives to create experiences that resonate deeply with the soul, inviting individuals to immerse themselves in a world of timeless sophistication and boundless imagination. Caline Morcos Interiors is based in Lebanon.About Caline Morcos InteriorsCaline Morcos Interiors is a leading interior design studio based in Beirut, Lebanon. With a focus on creating elegant, refined spaces that leave a lasting impact, the studio has established itself as a prominent player in the region's design industry. Under the creative direction of Caline Morcos, the team at Caline Morcos Interiors consistently delivers projects that embody a unique concept, elevating each space beyond mere functionality to a realm of poetic beauty and ethereal charm.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. Silver winners are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process considering criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functionality, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility compliance, technology integration, space optimization, project management, and safety. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of exceptional design achievements in the field of interior space and exhibition design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a distinguished international competition that celebrates excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse array of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, this juried award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, assessed by an expert panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics based on pre-established evaluation criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to advancing the interior design industry. Winning an A' Design Award offers substantial exposure and elevated status within this competitive field. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and remains committed to its philanthropic mission of making the world a better place through the power of good design.

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.