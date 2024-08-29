Pakistan To Begin Second Phase Of Afghan Refugees Repatriation Soon

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Pakistan's Interior Mohsin Naqvi told a UN delegation that Pakistan plans to begin the second phase of Afghan refugee repatriation soon.

He conveyed this during a meeting with UN's Indrika Ratwatte, stressing the impact of facilitated by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghanistan.

Naqvi highlighted Pakistan's status as one of the worst-hit nations by global terrorism. He expressed Pakistan's commitment to Afghanistan's stability, affirming ongoing support efforts.

Naqvi acknowledged Pakistan's long-standing hosting of Afghan refugees and ongoing phased repatriation of illegal residents. He emphasized the necessity of legal documentation for staying in Pakistan.

UN's Indrika Ratwatte commended Pakistan's efforts in Afghan refugee management and collaboration in the Doha dialogue. He affirmed the UN's partnership with the Taliban government for sustainable refugee rehabilitation.

Pakistan continues to assert that Afghanistan's soil is used for attacks against it, though the Taliban officials deny the allegations, attributing Pakistan's security concerns to its own lapses.

