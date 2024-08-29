Rahul Gandhi Among 120 Top Leaders To Campaign For Congress In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid poll fervor in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian National (INC) has finalized a list of 120 star campaigners including the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders, who will be visiting the Union Territory from next month.

General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and party's candidate for Dooru assembly segment, Ghulam Ahmad Mir stated that a total of 120 star campaigners from the party are visiting Jammu and Kashmir

after September 07.

He further said that at least 40 star campaigners will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir in each phase, adding that the star campaigners include the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and others, who will be visiting both Jammu as well as Kashmir division.

Notably, the three-phased assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are slated to be held

from September 18

and will conclude

on October 01

while the counting of votes will take place

on October 04.

Mir informed that the party will be announcing the area specific list of star campaigners shortly and the arrival of star campaigners will begin

from September 07

onwards.

Furthermore, Mir said that Jammu and Kashmir for the first time is witnessing the biggest alliance and they are hopeful that the coalition partners will manage to secure a win with a thumping majority.“I believe the coalition will ensure the win with

2/3rd

of the majority in the assembly elections,” Mir said.

Mir also appealed people to cast their ballots in the favour of coalition partners to ensure an end to their sufferings and also their voices reach New Delhi through their elected representatives

The two-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and former president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said that the coalition will set the history from Dooru constituency in this election.

He acknowledged that some leaders from both parties within the alliance are disappointed about not receiving tickets, but emphasized that the parties will work to help them understand that participating in elections is not the sole avenue for contributing to politics. He assured that these leaders will not be overlooked and will be given opportunities to serve the people in other meaningful ways.

Asked about Omar Abdullah's statement on passing resolution in assembly if voted to power, Mir said that these issues will only be decided once the majority of seats will be secured, adding that there will be a complete common minimum program for the governance of five years in which everything will be decided .

