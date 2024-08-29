عربي


Donald Trump Blames US President, Kamala Harris Over Pennsylvania Rally Shooting


8/29/2024 12:00:25 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican Candidate for US Presidential election, in an interview with Dr Phil McGraw blamed US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally. Over the lack of a sufficient security detail, he asserted that it is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris'“fault.

During the sit-down on Tuesday, August 27, Donald trump said,“People would ask, whose fault is it? I think to a certain extent it's Biden's fault and [Vice President Kamala] Harris's fault,” reported Hindustan Times.

Suggesting that he is the opponent, Trump said,“Look, they were weaponizing government against me. They brought in the whole DOJ to try and get me. They weren't too interested in my health and safety.”

He added,“Our people were always fighting to get more security, more Secret Service, and he knew that we didn't have enough,” reported HT.

