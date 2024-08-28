100M Invested In Renewable Energy From 2015 To 2023, Energy Fund Says

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The cost of the programmes and projects implemented by the and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF) between 2015 and 2023, which covered all sectors across the Kingdom's governorates, amounted to JD100 million, the fund announced on Wednesday.

The fund revealed that it has installed more than 35,000 solar water heaters in households across the Kingdom through various funding mechanisms, adding that it aims to install an additional 90,000 solar water heaters over the next five years.

The programme, which was carried out in partnership with the of Social Development and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has provided support to around 5,000 low-income and vulnerable households, with 1,265 solar water heaters installed for free to the beneficiaries, at a total cost of JD770,000.



Rasmi Hamza, JREEEF CEO, said that the fund would continue its comprehensive national project to provide solar water heating systems, noting that this initiative includes support for low-income families and those receiving housing units, as part of a Royal Makruma, with the fund covering 100 per cent of the cost.



Banks and local associations partnering with the Fund will contribute 30 per cent of the cost support.