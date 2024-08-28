ANSC

intends, through the Business Combination and any subsequent acquisitions that NewCo may make after closing of the Business Combination, to create an attractive agricultural decarbonization and premium product company.



AFA

is one of the largest diversified agricultural portfolios in New South Wales, Australia and

ANSC believes that the fundamentals of the AFA business are uniquely attractive due to the following factors:



AFA represents a geographically diverse and integrated portfolio of land aggregations across three attractive districts in New South Wales, Australia;

a large portfolio of water entitlements provides AFA with an important production resource that both offers flexibility and enhances water security;

AFA's scale and revenue diversification provides it with the flexibility to change land use and production focus, assisting the company in mitigating climate and market risks;

AFA's premium genetics underpin the bloodlines of an estimated 95% of Australia's Merino sheep flock;

over the past ten years,

AFA's return profile has averaged 16% annually through EBITDA yield and asset value growth;

numerous growth opportunities exist at

AFA to scale into an even larger agribusiness, start a portfolio of premium brands that leverage its storied history, create a global carbon sequestration asset while taking advantage of Australia's attractive carbon credit market, and build and own a substantial renewable power generation portfolio;

AFA's efficient and diverse operations, scale and systems provide natural mitigants from traditional agricultural risks; and AFA's long tenured ~70 person management and support staff team will continue to operate AFA; in addition, certain individuals from Impact Ag Partners LLC ("Impact Ag"), a leading regenerative agriculture company, are expected to join the team.

Bert Glover, Chief Executive Officer of ANSC, said the following: "We have always believed that agriculture-backed by the right sort of capital-could deliver nature and climate solutions.

ANSC is proud to enter into a business combination with

AFA and looks to establish it as a leader in this regenerative transition not just in Australia, but across the world."

David Leuschen, Chairman of the board of directors of ANSC and a third generation life-long Montana rancher, added "We are thrilled to have this opportunity for ANSC to combine with AFA.

We view Australia as a leader in the application of new techniques to meaningfully decarbonize agriculture, and we believe that AFA represents a once in a generation chance to combine with a major Australian agricultural company, operating three marquee aggregations including some of Australia's most iconic properties."

THE COMPANY

AFA

can trace the history of its premier Australian sheep and wool business back to 1861. Today, the company is a large scale diversified agricultural business which consists of three major freehold title land aggregations within New South Wales, including approximately 550,000 acres of land in the Deniliquin, Hay and Coonamble districts, over 45,000 acre-feet of water entitlements providing security and risk mitigation in drier years, the historic Wanganella and Boonoke Merino Studs, the capacity for approximately 247,000 dry sheep equivalent, a newly expanded 12,000 head (standard cattle units) feedlot and approximately 87,000 acres of dryland and irrigated cropping, which produces irrigated cotton, irrigated rice, wheat, barley, canola, corn, chickpeas, and faba beans, among other crops.

We believe that certain characteristics of AFA are in line with several key themes identified by ANSC during its initial public offering as favorable characteristics of a target, specifically:



a world class real asset at scale with downside protection through underlying asset value;

decarbonization potential from several sources;

favorable water assets;

upside through operations and optimization;

diversification of revenues via the range of products, weather, and

decarbonization potential;

premiumization potential through branding; and renewable energy potential.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

The proceeds from the Business Combination are expected to be used to purchase AFA from its current shareholders. AFA

is currently ultimately owned approximately 2/3 by Bell Group Holdings Pty Limited ("Bell Group Holdings"), a private Australian company held by members of the Bell family and Alastair Provan.

The sale follows the death of one of AFA's founding directors and has been undertaken to enable estate planning and the restructure of the major shareholder's affairs.



The Business Combination was unanimously recommended and approved by the boards of directors of both AFA and ANSC. It remains subject to the approval of ANSC's shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions including regulatory approvals, including confirmation from the Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Australia (the "Treasurer") that the Commonwealth Government does not object to the Business Combination (colloquially known as "FIRB Approval" given the Foreign Investment Review Board's ("FIRB") role in advising the Treasurer).



Upon closing, we expect the post-closing board of NewCo to be comprised of seven directors including two designated by current AFA shareholders who roll a portion of their ownership into NewCo, David Leuschen, Bert Glover and three independent directors.

ADVISORS

Rimon P.C.

acted as counsel to AFA. Speed & Stracey Lawyers acted as counsel to Bell Group Holdings.

Bell Potter Securities Limited is serving as exclusive financial advisor to AFA.

Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., K&L Gates LLP and Walkers LLP, acted as counsel to ANSC.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. ("Citigroup") is serving as capital markets advisor to ANSC. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as counsel to Citigroup.

ABOUT AFA

AFA

is a large-scale, diversified agricultural business established by the late Colin Bell in 1993 with the acquisition of the historic 'Burrabogie' station. AFA now operates one of the largest agricultural portfolios in New South Wales, Australia consisting of three major freehold title land aggregations within the Deniliquin, Hay and Coonamble districts, which total approximately 550,000 acres, and a water portfolio of approximately 45,000 acre-feet. AFA's portfolio includes some of Australia's most iconic properties, including 'Boonoke', 'Burrabogie', 'Wanganella' and 'Wingadee'. The company has total livestock carrying capacity of approximately 247,000 dry sheep equivalent across its sheep wool and meat and cattle operations (excluding the Conargo feedlot). AFA also operates the historic Wanganella and Poll Boonoke merino sheep studs, amongst the most highly regarded studs in Australia. AFA's cropping operations are characterized by flexibility amongst crop types, geographies and seasons. Key crops include irrigated cotton, irrigated rice, wheat, barley, canola, corn, chick peas and faba beans. More recently, the company has developed the state-of-the-art Conargo feedlot with a licensed capacity of 12,000 standard cattle units.

ABOUT ANSC

ANSC

was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. ANSC represents a further expansion of its sponsors' 18-year franchise in low-carbon investments, having established industry leading, scaled companies with more than $6 billion of equity invested in renewables.

ABOUT RIVERSTONE

Riverstone Holdings LLC, co-founded by David Leuschen, the Chairman of ANSC, is an asset management firm that currently invests primarily in climate related decarbonization within energy, power, infrastructure, and more recently agriculture. Since inception in 2000 the Firm has raised more than $43 billion of capital to invest across the capital structure and in all major components of those industries' value chains. For more information on Riverstone, please visit .



ABOUT IMPACT AG PARTNERS

Impact Ag is a specialist agricultural investment and management firm. Offering tailored investment, asset management, and advisory services, its experienced team of experts works with global investors and agribusinesses to drive a nature-positive future – from the ground up. With deep expertise and a proven track record – we lead the market in identifying, optimizing, and monetizing natural capital at scale for agriculture.

