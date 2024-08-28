Bioimpedance Devices Market Is Expected To Reach USD 1,244.2 Million By 2034 And Grow At A CAGR Of 6.7% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global bioimpedance devices is set to reach USD 1,244.2 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% due to advancements in and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Increased consumer awareness and the demand for personalized healthcare are also driving market growth, particularly in developed regions.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioimpedance devices market is projected to achieve a value of USD 1,244.2 million by 2034, having been valued USD 650.5 million in 2024. Over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034, sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7%. In 2023, bioimpedance devices brought in USD 612.3 million in revenue.



With advancements in technology, bioimpedance devices are now more accurate, user-friendly, and cost-effective, making them accessible to a broader range of healthcare facilities. The market is experiencing significant traction due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity, where continuous monitoring of body composition and fluid levels is critical.

Moreover, the growing awareness among consumers regarding the importance of regular health check-ups and personalized healthcare is fueling the adoption of bioimpedance devices. This trend is particularly strong in developed regions, where healthcare cloud infrastructure is advanced, and there is a high focus on preventive care.

Additionally, the market's expansion is supported by favorable government initiatives and funding for research and development in medical technologies. As a result, the bioimpedance devices market is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways Bioimpedance Devices Market:



The global bioimpedance devices market is projected to grow from USD 650.5 million in 2024 to USD 1,244.2 million by 2034.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, the bioimpedance devices market generated USD 612.3 million in revenue. Growth drivers include increasing demand for non-invasive monitoring technologies and rising healthcare needs due to aging populations and chronic diseases.

“The growing adoption of bioimpedance devices is propelled by their effectiveness in non-invasive body composition analysis, fluid monitoring, and overall health assessment, particularly as aging populations and chronic diseases drive demand. Technological advancements and increased healthcare professional awareness further amplify this growth.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit !

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="769" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e88db325-ade5-43c3-b2a7-b24f5943cec1/bioimpedance-devices-market.jpg" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Bioimpedance Devices Market.jpg" width="769" />

Competitive Landscape:



The bioimpedance devices industry is witnessing significant investment in research and development, with companies striving to innovate by incorporating advanced features and optimizing patient outcomes. A core strategic priority for these players involves seeking out partnerships to strengthen their product offerings and broaden their international market reach.

Recent Developments in the Bioimpedance Devices Industry:

In December 2023, AMPED FITNESS® collaborated with EvoltTM to provide its VIP members with state-of-the-art body composition technology. The Evolt 360 Body Composition Scanner offers over 40 personalized measurements in just 60 seconds by using a safe electrical current through the hands and feet to assess muscle mass, fat mass, water levels, and minerals.

Omron Corporation is focused on advancing bioimpedance technology to elevate diagnostic precision and patient monitoring. By driving innovation, expanding strategic global partnerships, and delivering user-centric, reliable devices, Omron is positioning itself as a key leader in the bioimpedance devices market.

Key Players of the Bioimpedance Devices Market:

BioparhomAkernBiodynamics CorporationTanita CorporationBioteknaOmron CorporationInBodyEVOLT 360RJL SystemsFook Tin Group Holding Ltd

An Old Full Report Analysis Click Here

Key Segments of the Bioimpedance Devices Market:



By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into multi-frequency, single-frequency and dual-frequency.

By Modality:

In terms of modality, the industry is segregated into wired bioimpedance and wireless bioimpedance.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segregated into whole-body measurement and segmental body measurement.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Author by:



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Have a Look at the Related Report from the Bioimpedance Devices Market :

The global bioimpedance spectroscopy market was valued at USD 469.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2033.

The bioimpedance analyzer market is projected to be worth USD 417.4 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach USD 1,130.0 million by 2034.

The global portable medical devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The market is estimated to generate market revenue of USD 163.84 billion by 2033, increasing from USD 59.28 billion in 2023.

The global demand for pain management devices is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over USD 5.68 Billion by the end of 2032

The global diabetes care devices market size is projected to be valued at USD 9.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 17.87 Billion by 2032, with a rapid CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Global ultrasound biometry devices sales were valued at around USD 167.1 Million at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register 4.0% CAGR and top a valuation of USD 257.1 Million by 2032.

The Europe sales of radiotherapy patient positioning is estimated to be worth USD 135.1 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 196.1 million by 2034.

The global sales of Small Molecule API are estimated to be worth USD 120,376.6 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 186,941.2 million by 2034.

The global sales of orthopedic prosthetics are estimated to be worth USD 2,399.3 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 3,908.2 million by 2034.

The global sales of wearable healthcare devices are estimated to be worth USD 19,163.1 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 43,327.4 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube