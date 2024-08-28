Green Path Tech Announces Innovative Fractional Sales & Marketing Help For Supply Chain Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trucking Tower Leads reveals its fractional sales and marketing help services for the sector.

Green Path Tech introduces services for Fractional Sales & Marketing Help to enhance sales efficiency

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Path Tech is proud to announce its range of services for fractional sales and marketing help designed to optimize revenue growth in the chain sector. This offering includes sales automation, coverage, and the innovative“2V to 2R” ratio to improve close rates based on the way executives buy today.As an example of these services, Green Path Tech is proud to partner with CyberFuels with an average 26.39% fuel economy increase for fleets. Over 70 million gallons of fuel have been treated with this innovative solution, and clients see an average of 10% - 23% net savings on their fuel spend. "Our clients have seen significant savings with cleaner engines and fewer diesel particulate issues through these implementations, which also translates to more uptime and reduced maintenance costs," said CEO Andy Hedrick.To complement their technological advancements, Green Path Tech is expanding its fractional sales and marketing services, aimed at boosting sales pipelines and operational efficiencies. "We've assisted our clients in achieving over $8 billion in sales pipeline growth with a 10X-35X average return on investment through our tailored sales and marketing implementations," added Hedrick. This service leverages the company's extensive industry experience, media coverage with over 80,000 podcast playbacks per month, and cutting-edge sales automation tools to drive substantial revenue growth for clients.The free demo account of Trucking Tower Leads allows potential customers to experience firsthand the benefits of targeted lists of trucking fleet executives. This trial provides access to downloading 10 executive records with robust search capabilities, making it easier for businesses to find and engage with key decision-makers in the trucking industry.Andy Hedrick, with his deep roots in supply chain management since 1992, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to Green Path Tech. From his early days improving logistics operations to his leadership in sales and customer service, Hedrick has consistently driven innovation and efficiency in every role. "My journey through the global supply chain landscape has shown me the critical need for more effective and cost-efficient solutions, which Green Path Tech now proudly offers," Hedrick explained.Clients of Green Path Tech frequently commend the tangible improvements and breakthrough performance enhancements facilitated by the company's services and team. "Our solutions are designed to help our clients achieve breakthrough sales growth at a fraction of the normal costs," stated Hedrick.As the company continues to skillfully innovate and expand its services and technologies, it remains committed to its vision of helping clients achieve more with less. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Green Path Tech to discuss their specific needs and explore how the company's proven solutions can transform their sales operations.About Green Path Tech:Based in Oklahoma, Green Path Tech offers solutions that help companies with rapid sales growth at a fraction of normal costs. Trucking Tower Leads, a Green Path Tech SaaS platform, specializes in providing not previously available executive contact details alongside DOT numbers, MC numbers, engine counts, and heat maps showing where executives have offices-cutting-edge solutions for the trucking and supply chain industries.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit the Green Path Tech website at . To set up a free Trucking Tower Leads demo account, visit

