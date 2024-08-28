Global Aircraft Rescue And Firefighting Vehicles Market Size To Worth USD 79.9 Billion By 2033 L CAGR Of 4.55%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Size was valued at USD 51.2 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicles Market Size is expected to reach USD 79.9 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting Companies covered: Rosenbauer, Oshkosh, E-ONE, Morita Group, Naffco, Carrozzeria Chinetti, Magirus Group, Kronenburg, and Simon Carmichael International and Other Key vendors.

The Global Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicles Market Size to Grow from USD 51.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 79.9 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.55% during the forecast period.







The market for Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicles is growing steadily, owing to rising air traffic, stringent safety standards, and expanding airport infrastructure around the world. These specialised trucks are critical for providing rapid reaction and effective firefighting during aeroplane emergencies. The market is driven by a growing demand for advanced, high-performance ARFF vehicles outfitted with cutting-edge technology such as thermal imaging, remote control systems, and large water and foam tanks. Additionally, the expansion of smart airports and expenditures in aviation safety are driving demand. To satisfy changing environmental demands, key players are prioritising innovation and manufacturing eco-friendly and efficient automobiles. The ARFF market is positioned for additional growth, particularly in emerging markets, as airport modernisation and development projects gather traction.

Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicles Market Value Chain Analysis

Beginning with the purchase of raw materials such as steel, aluminium, and advanced firefighting supplies, the global value chain for Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicles consists of numerous important phases. These materials are obtained from vendors and used in the production of ARFF vehicles. The manufacturing process includes design, assembly, and quality control, with OEMs and specialised manufacturers producing high-performance vehicles. Following manufacture, vehicles are distributed to airports and firefighting departments via a dealer network and sales channels. Post-sale services, such as maintenance, training, and support, are critical for maintaining vehicle efficiency and lifetime. End-users rely on these vehicles for emergency response and safety, bringing the value chain full circle. Innovation and technological developments throughout the supply chain foster industry growth and competitiveness.

Global Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicles Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Drive 6x6, Drive 4x4), By Application (Civil Airport, Military Airport), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Insights by Type

The Drive 6x6 segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The demand for sturdy, high-performance vehicles capable of functioning in harsh airport conditions is driving the growth. These vehicles have higher off-road capabilities, improved stability, and increased payload capacity, making them perfect for major airports with long runways and tough terrain. The 6x6 design improves manoeuvrability and emergency response, especially in inclement weather or rough terrain. Furthermore, the increasing demand for modern firefighting equipment, such as larger water and foam tanks, is compatible with the capabilities of 6x6 ARFF trucks.

Insights by Application

The military airport segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Military airbases require specialised ARFF vehicles that can handle unique problems such as high-risk settings, a wide range of aircraft types, and rapid reaction requirements. The growing modernisation of military infrastructure, combined with the growth of airbases around the world, is boosting demand for advanced firefighting vehicles. These vehicles are outfitted with cutting-edge technologies such as increased thermal imaging, remote control systems, and high-capacity extinguishing agents to meet demanding military specifications. Furthermore, increased defence budgets and a focus on boosting operational readiness at military airports exacerbate the demand for dependable, high-performance ARFF vehicles.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Vehicles Market from 2023 to 2033. The United States and Canada, which have some of the world's busiest airports, prioritise modern firefighting capabilities, resulting in a continual demand for high-performance ARFF vehicles. Airport modernisation initiatives and expansions throughout the area drive market growth, as upgraded facilities necessitate cutting-edge rescue and firefighting technology. Furthermore, the emphasis on technical breakthroughs, such as self-driving cars and environmentally friendly vehicles, is consistent with North America's overall emphasis on innovation and sustainability. The presence of major ARFF vehicle manufacturers in the region boosts market competitiveness and allows for the rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies, assuring the sector's long-term growth.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are spending extensively in new airports and improving old ones to accommodate increasing passenger traffic and larger planes. This increase drives up demand for modern ARFF vehicles that meet high safety criteria. Furthermore, the region's emphasis on modernising aviation infrastructure includes the use of technologically superior and ecologically friendly firefighting vehicles. The growing emphasis on safety, combined with increased government investment in airport construction, places Asia-Pacific as a crucial growth market for ARFF vehicles. As a result, the market is projected to grow significantly in the future years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key Vendors in the Rosenbauer, Oshkosh, E-ONE, Morita Group, Naffco, Carrozzeria Chinetti, Magirus Group, Kronenburg, and Simon Carmichael International

Recent Market Developments

In June 2020, Oshkosh Corporation purchased Pierce Manufacturing Inc., a leading manufacturer of fire and rescue vehicles.

