Vision For Adapted Crops And Soils Expands To The Pacific Islands Region Expanded

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TONGO, Pacific Islands – On the margins of the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting held in Tonga, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Community announced the planned expansion of the Vision for Adapted and Soils movement to the Pacific Islands region, says US Department of State.

“As climate change threatens food systems, the Pacific Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils (PACS) will improve food and nutrition security with investments in soil and climate-adapted crops. The United States, working with Congress, and Australia intend to provide a combined $2.6 million in foundational funding for PACS, and New Zealand will implement PACS through a set of complementary agricultural investments in the region,” said the office of the spokesperson, added.

“Through PACS, the Pacific Community, in partnership with Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, will coordinate expertise and information-sharing on land management practices and under-invested, nutritious crop varieties. PACS will work with communities, farmers, non-government organizations and the private sector, and will draw upon the knowledge of research institutions, international institutions, and governments.”

PACS aligns with numerous Pacific–led programs and strategies that highlight the urgent need to improve the climate resiliency of the region's agricultural and food systems, including Unlocking Blue Pacific Prosperity, the Growing the Pacific -2050 Strategy for Pacific Agriculture and Forestry, and the priorities of the Pacific Soils Partnership and the Pacific Plant Genetic Resources Network.

Launched in February 2023 to address food insecurity initially in Africa, the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils (VACS) has grown into a global movement. VACS has generated global interest and public commitment from donor countries, private sector contributors, and within the G7 through Italy's leadership. VACS has been embraced by the private sector and NGOs – recognized through the VACS Champions program . VACS is part of the US government's signature global hunger initiative Feed the Future.

