(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bustling final hour of trading, Brazil's Ibovespa hit a new record high, closing at 137,343.96 points-a 0.42% increase.



This historic close was sparked by the confirmation of Gabriel Galípolo's nomination for the presidency of the Central by the Brazilian government.



Simultaneously, the US dollar, as observed in the local marke , increased by 0.96%, closing at 5.555 Brazilian reais.



Gabriel Galípolo, currently the Director of Monetary Policy, received a positive reception from agents when his nomination was announced late in the afternoon by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had previously hinted at Galípolo as his preferred candidate, also discussed the nomination with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco.







The announcement followed comments from the incumbent Central Bank President, Roberto Campos Neto, at a São Paulo event.



He expressed his readiness to ensure a smooth transition. Campos Neto reiterated the Central Bank's commitment to achieving the inflation target of 3%.

Employment and Market Updates

In employment news, Brazil reported the creation of 188,021 formal job positions in July, slightly below the 190,000 anticipated by economists.



This data comes from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons and was released by the Ministry of Labor and Employment.



During the same trading session, Petrobras shares were heavily traded despite a drop of more than 1% in international oil prices.



The banking sector saw significant gains, with Itaú and Bradesco experiencing notable increases following the confirmation of Galípolo's nomination.



Conversely, São Martinho led the downside for the second consecutive session. This was amid uncertainties about sugar production following wildfires affecting about 20,000 hectares of sugarcane in São Paulo.



Lojas Renner also saw a retreat in its shares after an initial gain from an interest rate curve opening. On the international front, Wall Street indices had a quiet day. Investors are waiting for key economic indicators.



These include the Nvidia earnings report, the Consumer Expenditure Prices Index, and the preliminary U.S. GDP figures. These factors could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions in September.

The performance of New York indices concluded as follows:







S&P 500: down 0.60% at 5,592.18 points.



Dow Jones: down 0.39% at 41,091.42 points.

Nasdaq: down 1.12% at 17,556.03 points.



This shift in Brazil's financial landscape illustrates the critical link between political appointments and market performance.It highlights the sensitivity of financial markets to governmental actions. It also underscores the significance of central bank policies in influencing economic stability and investor confidence.