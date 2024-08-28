Record Employment Uptick In July Across Diverse Brazilian Sectors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July, Brazil's formal job welcomed 188,021 new positions, marking a rebound from the previous month's decline.



Released by the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (CAGED) , these figures represent a 32.3% increase compared to July of the previous year.



The previous July had seen the creation of 142,107 adjusted jobs, accounting for late reports by employers.



This increase is part of a broader positive trend observed throughout the year. From January to July, the nation saw the creation of 1,492,214 jobs, a 27.2% rise from the same period last year.



This performance is the most robust since 2021, highlighting a significant recovery in the employment sector.





Insights on Sector and Regional Contributions

Job growth in July spanned various sectors with notable contributions:







Services led with 79,167 new positions.



Industry followed closely, adding 49,471 jobs.



Commerce contributed 33,003 positions.



Construction saw an increase of 19,694 jobs.

Agriculture added 6,688 positions, despite seasonal challenges.



On a regional scale, the Southeast was at the forefront, creating 82,549 jobs. The Northeast and South regions added 39,341 and 33,025 positions, respectively. The North and Center-West also saw significant employment increases.Despite the positive trends, concerns linger about potential interest rate hikes later this year.Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, expressed worries that higher rates could dampen investment and affect the labor market and public finances.The robust job creation in July reflects Brazil's resilient economy and governmental efforts to foster a stable employment environment.Particularly noteworthy are the federal investments in states like Rio Grande do Sul, which have faced natural disasters.In July, Rio Grande do Sul reversed previous job losses by adding 6,690 positions, signaling a positive shift much earlier than anticipated by Minister Marinho.This ongoing development provides valuable insights into Brazil's economic health and the strategic efforts shaping these outcomes.