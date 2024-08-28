THE CALIFORNIA JPIA PARTNERS WITH TRIDEN GROUP FOR CYBERSECURITY SERVICES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Triden Group announced today a new partnership with the California Joint Powers Insurance Authority as the JPIA's new cybersecurity assessment provider.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maggie MacCubbinTriden Group909-720-5474...THE CALIFORNIA JPIA PARTNERS WITH TRIDEN GROUP FOR CYBERSECURITY SERVICESTriden Group announced today a new partnership with the California Joint Powers Insurance Authority (California JPIA) as the JPIA's new cybersecurity assessment provider. This partnership will allow cities throughout California to have access to cybersecurity assessments and services.“I am looking forward to our partnership with the California JPIA and the cybersecurity services Triden Group will be able to offer cities throughout the state. I applaud the Authority for taking action and keeping cybersecurity a top priority.”~Paul Edge; CEO, Triden Group“Supporting our members in their efforts to be proactive and vigilant in their cybersecurity posture is important to us,” says Alex Smith, CEO of California JPIA.“When local government agencies fortify and protect their technology infrastructure it helps to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of public services. Triden Group is a company that understands local government and how to assist in reducing risk exposures in computer networks and other technology assets.”California JPIA members can now access cybersecurity assessment services provided by Triden Group. Services include:.Cybersecurity Maturity Assessments and Internal and External Vulnerability Scans.Preferred pricing through a Master Services Agreement (MSA).Members can leverage the MSA to engage Triden to perform cybersecurity services which include:. Penetration testing. Repeat cyber assessments. Incident response tabletop exercises. Implementation of cybersecurity improvementsThis new partnership offers California JPIA members a robust suite of cyber protection services.About Triden Group: Triden Group is a solution and services company that provides tailored, comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to address organizational challenges. Leveraging skills, software, and services, Triden Group constructs the ideal solutions for your organization to protect your data, assets, and operations.About the California JPIA: Providing innovative risk management solutions for its public agency partners for over 45 years, the California JPIA is the largest municipal self-insurance pool in the state, with 126 member cities and other governmental agencies. Members actively participate in shaping the organization to provide important coverage for their operations. The California JPIA provides innovative risk management solutions through a comprehensive portfolio of programs and services, including liability, workers' compensation, pollution, property, and earthquake coverage, as well as extensive training and loss control services. For more information, please visit the California JPIA's website at cjpia.

Maggie MacCubbin

Triden Group

+1 909-720-5474

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.