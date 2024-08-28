Ruka Anzai Announces Campaign For NY State Assemblywoman Of District 13

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QUEENS, NY, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At a recent press Ruka Anzai announced her running for State Assembly District 13 this November 5th. Further stating many Americans who are born here or come from aboard have similar goals - to live the American Dream. They believe this dream will come to fruition if they work hard and become members in good standing in their communities. Ruka Anzai, if elected Assemblywoman, plans to repeal the cashless laws and keep real criminals behind bars. As our next Assemblywoman, Ruka Anzai plans to restore law and order to New York and prevent criminals from getting a free pass.We are opposed to requiring sex education in kindergarten; and instruction to 3rd graders on hormones' blockers to prevent puberty in transgender identifying preteens. They have rejected plans to properly ensure parents' rights and voices in school curriculums (Bill #A 6616).Additionally, we are opposed in the passing of the $1 Billion commuter tax - $34.50 Toll for Long Island Drivers entering NYC (Bill #A 2009, Part ZZZ) and the $92 Billion in tax increases over the last 18 years, laws shifting $66 Million in higher taxes onto older homeowners to help lower taxes for new construction homeowners and legislation that gave all Nassau newly constructed homes an 8-year tax abatement at the expense of approximately $1,000 per year to all existing Nassau County homeowners as a favor for his friend, Arnold Drucker.Ruka Anzai plans to stop spending our tax money on illegal immigrants while we fight to buy groceries. She is also saying“No” to the sanctuary city policies here in Nassau County. Ruka Anzai is running for State Assembly District 13 this November 5th. Please support her on November 5th as New Yorker's deserve safe neighborhoods and bright futures.Website:Donate:Address:164 Post Ave, Westbury, NY 11590

Gary Kong

GLOBAL HERO FOUNDATION

+1 917-881-7133

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.