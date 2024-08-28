Mybff Social Launches Multilingual Social Media Marketing Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Home, and Lifestyle Marketing Agency Empowers Clients to

Break Language Barriers, Boost Engagement, and Build Brand Loyalty

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyBFF Social, a full-service marketing agency specializing in social media, marketing, public relations, and advertising, announced today the launch of its new multilingual social marketing capabilities. With expertise in English, French, and Spanish, MyBFF Social aims to help businesses engage with multi-language-speaking audiences across North America.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 41 million people in the United States speak Spanish at home, making it the most common non-English language spoken in U.S. homes (62%) – 12 times greater than the next four most common languages.* With this in mind, MyBFF Social's multilingual service is a game-changer for brands looking to expand their reach and deepen their connection with a significant portion of the population.

"Our in-language marketing solutions go beyond mere translation," said Matt Gentile, Founder and CEO, MyBFF Social. "We adapt content to resonate culturally with diverse audiences, ensuring our clients' messaging is impactful and inclusive. This service enables businesses to break down language barriers and build meaningful connections with customers, prospects and recruits who prefer to communicate in their native language. When you look at companies like Nvidia

(NVDA ) and the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing, it is more important than ever to have a strategic partner like MyBFF Social advocating for your business."

MyBFF Social's work with client, JPAR ® - Real Estate , exemplifies its commitment to helping its clients succeed in an ever-evolving market. By offering bilingual social media campaigns, it is opening doors to new opportunities, helping JPAR Real Estate to connect with a broader audience in a more meaningful way.

"Expanding our reach with Spanish-language marketing has been a game changer," said Laura O'Connor, COO, JPAR ® Affiliated Network . "This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to inclusivity and community engagement."

MyBFF Social's media, marketing and advertising services are a testament to its dedication to inclusivity and the recognition of cultural diversity. By offering these innovative marketing solutions, MyBFF Social is helping clients, including those in the real estate and finance sectors, expand their reach and build deeper connections with diverse audiences.

To learn more about MyBFF Social's suite of marketing solutions, visit .

About MyBFF Social:

( ) is a full-service marketing agency specializing in social media, marketing, public relations, and advertising. We cater to clients in the home, health, and lifestyle sectors. Our unique value proposition is designed to serve private equity portfolios, corporate enterprises, and small businesses. MyBFF bridges the gap between world-class marketing and a boutique agency's affordability and personalized service. Our team of professionals provides customized solutions that deliver exceptional results. Additionally, we offer a multilingual advantage, providing services in English, French, and Spanish to cater to your specific needs and target audiences.

