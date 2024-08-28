Iran Appoints Its First Female Government Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, introduced Fatemeh Mahjourani as the spokesperson on Thursday .

Fatemeh Mahjourani is the first woman in the Islamic Republic's history to be appointed government spokesperson.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Thursday, August 28th, that Fatemeh Mahjourani was appointed as the new government spokesperson for the 14th cabinet during a cabinet meeting based on Masoud Pezeshkian's proposal.

Ms Mahjourani holds a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Bahonar University of Kerman, a postgraduate degree in Strategy, and a doctorate in Management from a Scottish university.

Fatemeh Mahjourani previously headed the Girls' Technical and Vocational School of Shariati and was selected as the head of the Center for Gifted and Talented in 2017.

With the introduction of Fatemeh Mahjourani as the government spokesperson, the number of women in Masoud Pezeshkian's cabinet has reached four.

The appointment of Fatemeh Mahjourani as the government spokesperson marks a significant step towards gender inclusivity in Iran's leadership, reflecting efforts to empower women in key governmental roles.

Her extensive academic background and professional experience underscore her qualifications for this important position, highlighting a commitment to diversity and meritocracy in Iranian governance.

