Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes Celebrates Opening Of Riverland's First City Park

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Riverland's Paseo Park, the first of several city parks to be built by GL Homes at Riverland, is now officially open in St. Lucie. Residents of Riverland and Port St. Lucie alike are loving the new facilities and bringing their family, friends and pets to enjoy the beautiful outdoors. Riverland is a 4,000 acre master-planned community in Port St. Lucie, offering high end new homes and resort-style amenities with Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes' world-famous Valencia 55+ communities .

“We're thrilled to not only be contributing building quality homes but also essential infrastructure to support the dynamic growth of Port St. Lucie,” said Misha Ezratti, President of GL Homes.“Riverland Paseo Park marks a significant milestone as the first park west of I-95. This is just the beginning of our many innovative and community-focused developments we are eager to share with all city residents.”

GL Homes' Riverland partnered with the City of Port St. Lucie to bring the first public park west of I-95 to life. Riverland's Paseo Park features a dog park that is divided into three parks for small, medium and large breeds. It also features a softball field with concession stand plus restrooms and two soccer fields.

Residents of Riverland are especially excited about the new park as it connects to the Valencia communities via Riverland's Paseo Greenway, a more than 2-mile eco-friendly pathway that gives them direct access via golf cart, bike or simply a short walk.

The new Paseo City Park is just the latest in Riverland's impressive line up of amenities for its Valencia community residents. Riverland also recently announced several other exciting amenities and large enhancements, including a Town Center and Sports & Racquet Club expansion. The Riverland Town Center will feature a new retail and commercial complex that will be anchored by Publix, and span approximately 35-acres. Once complete with the expansion, the Sports & Racquet Club at Riverland will be a sprawling 24-acre hub boasting a grand total of 53 pickleball courts, 15 tennis courts, and 20 bocce courts, as well as a 51,000 square-foot Wellness & Fitness Center where a new café, spa and nail salon will also be located.

Itchko and Misha Ezratti's GL Homes' Valencia Parc at Riverland offers unparalleled 55+ living by combining exceptional amenities and high quality new homes in a prime location in Port St. Lucie. To learn more about Valencia at Riverland, call 772-226-9000 or visit GLHomes/Valencia-Parc-at-Riverland today.

GL Homes was founded in 1976, and has since become a true American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would be key in the Florida marketplace, he has helped to grow GL Homes into one of today's largest homebuilders. At GL Homes, Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, now serves as President and is responsible for leading operations across the state of Florida.

Misha Ezratti continues to be steadfast in preserving the organizational culture instilled by his father, emphasizing that employees and customers are an integral part of the GL Homes family. Believing that employee dedication significantly enriches the overall customer experience, these are enduring values that are reflected in every home built by GL Homes today.

Martin Turner

Today's Headline

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.