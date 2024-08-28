UAE Weather: Heavy Rain, Hail Hits Some Parts Of Country

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:17 PM

Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 8:44 PM

As the UAE weather makes the transition from peak summer, heavy rain and hail hit some parts of the country on Wednesday, August 28.

There was heavy rainfall accompanied by hail in Al Ain in Abu Dhabi and moderate to ligh rain in Ras Al Khaimah, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The UAE's weather department had earlier issued an orange as well as an yellow alert and had forecast rainfall over some areas.

The NCM said there was a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds with a speed of 40kmph over some eastern areas of the country.

See the maps below:

Abu Dhabi Police issued an advisory to motorists and urged them to exercise caution due to the rainy weather. The authority told drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office too issued a weather alert and urged the public to adhere to the modified speed limits, avoid valleys, provide first aid kits and prepare alternative light sources.

The NCM also said that the highest temperature recorded over the country on Wednesday was 49.6 °C.

The met department said that residents must prepare for a few foggy days ahead, particularly when driving on the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road.

It was mixed weather in the country on Tuesday, August 27, with some parts of the country witnessing hail, rain and dusty conditions even as the mercury touched 50.7°C.

